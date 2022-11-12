Sports

2022 Adron Games takes off in style

Posted on

Leading Real Estate and Property Development company, Adron Homes and Properties Limited on Thursday, November 10 kicked off the 6thedition of its annual sports games in pomp and pageantry. Themed ‘The Fit are the best’, the games taking place at the Yaba College of Technology, Lagos is running for three days, November 10 to 12, 2022.

In his welcome address before declaring the games open, the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the real estate company, Aare (Dr.) Adetola Emmanuel King, described the games as an annual fitness and bonding initiative by the company which brings many stakeholders together and promotes fitness among the workers, contractors, homeowners and the public. He said: “Today marks yet another significant milestone in the Fitness and Bonding initiative of Adron Homes; ever in sync with the efforts that promote well- being and progress of our country.

“The 2022 Adron Games is even more pertinent in this period of when there is an increasing global focus on mental health wellbeing, our Adron Games aimed as promotion of physical fitness and indeed mental wellbeing not have come at a better time. “The importance of Sports is universally upheld. It is the key to building a better future, hence its relevance even within the corporate space cannot be overemphasized. We often take sports and leisure for granted. Yet millions of people around the world do not have access to sports, or are actively denied their right to participate. We all admire the athletes and achievements on display during every global sporting event”.

After unveiling the mascot for this edition, the games were declared open with a colorful parade by all the Regions; Gateway, Northern, Oyo, Capital, Living Fountain, Construction, Eko and Head Office with winners in order of arrangement. The first game of the day was the football match between Ex Super Eagles Internationals and Adron Contractors which ended 1-1. During the half time of the match, a contortionist show entertained the audience followed by a tug of war between Abuja and Head Office which got the audience reeling with excitement as Abuja defeated Head office 2 -0 to emerge winner. Next was a women football match between Oyo and Eko, a keenly contested match which Eko won 3-2 .

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

