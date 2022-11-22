News

2022 Africa Illustrious Awards holds Dec 9

The annual Africa illustrious awards is set to hold on December 9 at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

 

The awards is a revered and prestigious African honor, conferred on individuals and organisations who have excelled and left indelible marks in leadership, philanthropy, community development, business, academia, technology, education, agriculture, and entrepreneurship across Africa.

 

Recall that some of the previous winners included; Former President Goodluck Jonathan (GCFR), Prof Patrick Lumumba of Kenya, Prof Charles Esimone (Vice Chancellor, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka), The Ooni of Ife, HRH Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II, Dr Alfred Mutua (Former Governor of the Machakos County in kenya), Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), Ambassador Prof Monique (Nigeria’s Ambassador to Angola) and Joseph Yobo (Ex Super Eagles captain and Assistant Coach).

Others are Engr Dozie Mbanefo (Chairman and Founder of Newcrystal communication), Commissioner of Police Aderemi Adeoye, Alhaji Sani Shinkafi, Mohammed Salah Of Egypt, Acp Chioma Ajunwa, Emmanuel Tuloe of Liberia, Usman Touray of Gambia amongst other trail blazing Africans too numerous to mention.

 

