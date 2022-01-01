2022 Agenda: We need bridge builders to halt drift towards explosion –Rev Thompson

Di s c o n c e r t e d with happenings in Nigeria, Rev Ladi Peter Thompson said what Nigeria needs now more than anything else are visionary leaders and bridge builders, who are courageous in the mode of the ruler of Dubai, Sheik Rashid Al Maktoum, in order to halt the imminent drift of the country towards explosion. Speaking on the agenda for the year,

Thompson, who is a Strategist Thinker and Security Consultant, said: ‘‘If we borrow from the leadership experience of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, we might just be able to halt and reverse our present drift towards another mindless explosion.

‘‘Admittedly, the Sheikh started out with a few advantages that no Nigerian leader can boast but his visionary sight has to be recommended.

‘‘We don’t need to be rocket scientists to see that Nigeria has become the target of the hydra-headed war form of global terrorism.

It’s an arcane, unrelenting and totally merciless intelligence that has studied our nation. Using its signature asymmetrical warfare, hybrid threats and sympathism moles it has eaten into the core fabric of systems of governance.’’

