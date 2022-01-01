News Top Stories

2022 Agenda: We need bridge builders to halt drift towards explosion –Rev Thompson

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comment(0)

Di s c o n c e r t e d with happenings in Nigeria, Rev Ladi Peter  Thompson said what Nigeria needs now more than anything else are visionary leaders and bridge builders, who are courageous in the mode of the ruler of Dubai, Sheik Rashid Al Maktoum,  in order to halt the imminent drift of the country towards explosion. Speaking on the agenda for the year,

 

Thompson, who is a Strategist Thinker and Security Consultant, said: ‘‘If we borrow from the leadership experience of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, we might just be able to halt and reverse our present drift towards another mindless explosion.

 

‘‘Admittedly, the Sheikh started out with a few advantages that no Nigerian leader can boast but his visionary sight has to be recommended.

 

‘‘We don’t need to be rocket scientists to see that Nigeria has become the target of the hydra-headed war form of global terrorism.

 

It’s an arcane, unrelenting and totally merciless intelligence that has studied our nation. Using its signature asymmetrical warfare, hybrid threats and sympathism moles it has eaten into the core fabric of systems of governance.’’

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Banditry, electoral violence, plots to truncate democracy, break up Nigeria – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said Saturday’s attack on Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom and the electoral violence that disrupted the Ekiti 1 state constituency election were calculated attempts to derail the nation’s democracy and break up the country.   PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, however, blamed the ruling All […]
News

Nigerians losing confidence in electoral system, TMG warns

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

The Transition Monitoring Group (TMG), a civil Society organisation (CSO), has warned that Nigerians are losing confidence in the nation’s electoral system as a result of “malpractice, manipulation, violence, commercialisation and privatisation” of electoral process by political parties and political offices for self-centred interests. Chairman of the group, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, at a press conference […]
News

We’re ready to dialogue with bandits –Abducted students’ parents

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

Parents of the abducted students from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation in Kaduna State yesterday said they were ready to negotiate with bandits to secure the release of their wards.   They disclosed this during a press briefing in Kaduna, saying: “We cannot sit and do nothing” after governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica