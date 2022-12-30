2022: All-time low for men, women’s football

Athletes and athletics gave Nigeria little to cheer about in the outgoing year 2022 as the country’s talents exploded to shock the world in their respective disciplines. We recall that Tobi Amusan and Ese Brume have been consistent over the years with near misses but they were glorious in the year ending in just 48 hours.

After her narrow podium miss at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, staged in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Amusan emerged champion in the Diamond League, African Championships, Commonwealth Games and the World Championships all this year. It was no surprise that the Confederation of African Athletics crowned her as their Athlete of the Year.

Brume also won silver at the World Championships and a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. It is important to also state that Nigeria recorded her best-ever performance at the Birmingham Games under the tutelage of Sports Minister Sunday Dare. Dare was able to see off two editions of the National Sports Festival – Edo 2020 and Delta 2022 – without any hitches.

The minister revived the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja through his Public Private Partnership initiative and the Adopt-A- Pitch scheme. Dangote Group rehabilitated the stadium in Abuja just as the National Stadium, Surulere is about 80 per cent ready for use courtesy of Kessington Adebutu’s Premier Lotto partnership with the ministry of sports. Many other athletes excelled at the Commonwealth Games in various disciplines like wrestling and para sports with the minister having input in the development of most of these athletes through his Adopt- An-Athlete scheme.

Wrestlers Odunayo Adekuoroye and Blessing Oborodudu as well as ping ponger, Aruna Quadri are among the beneficiaries. Quadri rose to the Top 10 in the rankings of the International Table Tennis body this year. No doubt, the talents are all over the place in Nigeria but there must be a deliberate effort to identify and expose the in readiness for global challenges in the colours of Nigeria. Overall, we are bold to say that the sports scene has witnessed so many ups and downs in the last 12 months. It is important to evaluate all with a view to look at the way forward in the New Year 2023.

Football, the most followed sport in the country, did not fare well in the outgoing year. The transition in the administration of Nigerian football was prevalent in the better part of the year. Former President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, soiled his hands in many ways due to maladministration and inconsistency in the system.

There were many issues calling for attention in Nigerian football. Many cannot understand why the successes recorded in age-grade football have failed to transit into the senior cadre. Sad enough, the domestic scene has not fared any better because there is no sponsorship and the league is not on television. The calendar imbalance in which the country’s league has no definite takeoff or ending date is another big issue. Nigeria’s senior national team, the Super Eagles, failed to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup and that was a blight for the Pinnick administration. Pinnick had told the world that it was unthinkable for Nigeria to miss the Mundial because of the bilateral relationship between Nigeria and Qatar, but unfortunately, Nigeria missed out. It was Ghana’s Black Stars that edged out the Eagles on the away goals rule.

It was indeed a sad tale especially as many of the Super Eagles stars were in top form for their clubs in the run-up to the World Cup. The domestic scene did not fare better as Nigerian clubs failed to make an impact at the continental stage, crumbling in the early stages just as the country’s domestic national team, CHAN Eagles, failed to qualify for the continental finals for the domestic national team players. As if all these were not enough the Federation’s Cup (previously the FA Cup), swam into crisis with no winner for the 2022 edition. So very absurd that nobody was fired for this embarrassment.

The calendar imbalance affected the event such that at the quarterfinal stage, the Confederation of Africa Football was asking for the winner to be injected into the continental club competition. The Pinnickled NFF picked Kwara United as the country’s representatives at a time when a winner was yet to emerge in the competition. It is so sad that even till date the competition was abandoned in the quarterfinal stage because the timing was wrong. There were efforts to salvage the situation with incentives dangled before the last eight teams but somehow this again did not work as the clubs do not trust the federation to make good its promise.

The age-grade teams of the country competing for global honours are still on the cards for the FIFA World Cup as the U-17 team, under Nduka Ugbade, and the U-20 team, under Ladan Bosso, will be all out in 2023 seeking final slots in FIFA competitions after earning qualification into the continental finals. Women’s football also suffered a huge setback as the Super Falcons failed to win a medal of any colour at the AWCON event in Morocco. It’s an all-time low as the team lost to South Africa, Morocco and Zambia in the same competition. The NFF, under the new leadership of Ibrahim Gusau has inherited loads of problems, including huge debts, but in spite of this, he must still find a way to get the country’s football back on track.

