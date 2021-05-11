Sports

2022 AWCON: Falcons draw Black Queens in qualifiers

The defending champion of the African Women Cup of Nations, the Super Falcons of Nigeria have been drawn against arch rival Ghana in the first round of qualifiers for 2022 edition of the tournament scheduled to take place in Morocco following the draw at the CAF Headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, on Monday May 10. Nigeria are expected to hold the first leg with the second leg slated for Ghana.

 

The draw was also to decide the qualification fixtures for CAF’s teams for FIFA U-17 Female World Cup in New Zealand and FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica.

 

A record number of 45 member associations are set to take part in the qualifiers.

 

With the qualifying series divided into zones, one of Nigeria or Ghana, who are both housed in WAFU Zone B, will miss out in the tournament next year.
Both have traditionally participated in each of the CAF Women’s AFCON tournaments since the inaugural edition in 1991.

The winner of the first round tie between Nigeria and Ghana will face Niger or Cote d’Ivoire in the second round.

 

Morocco, who are the host country have automatically qualified and as a result, 44 countries will take part in the qualifiers.

 

This will be the first edition under the format of 12 teams.

 

The qualifying series will start during the international window of June 2021 and end before the final tournament in Morocco scheduled from July 2 to 23, 2022.

