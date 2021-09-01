2022 budget: Echoes from Reps, MDAs’ engagement

For almost two weeks, the House of Representatives Committee on Finance engaged Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) of government on the 2022 budget. PHILIP NYAM reviews the exercise

Although the National Assembly is currently on its annual vacation, the House of Representatives Committee on Finance led by Hon. James Faleke (APC, Lagos) held an interaction with Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government to review the 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and the Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP). The exercise, which took place over a period of two weeks, witnessed members of the committee looking into the proposals presented by various MDAs as well as asking questions and seeking clarifications.

The committee equally made some revelations, and in some cases, it disagreed with the MDAs over their financial management, revenue generation and target for 2022 and beyond. The committee picked holes in the manner some revenue-generating agencies of government violate the constitution by refusing to remit into the Federation Account. Faleke in his closing remarks at the end of the interaction said: “Agencies have leveraged on their establishment acts to spend their Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) thereby denying the government the needed revenue.

“The committee established that some of these acts are self-serving and against national interest. The need to expeditiously amend such acts cannot be overemphasized. The committee is also worried over the agencies flagrant disregard for extant laws, particularly the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended). Revenue generating agencies have refused to remit revenues due to the Federal Government of Nigeria. “The action as it were is putting a major strain on the resources which ordinarily should be available for government to pursue its development objectives.

Agencies of government embark on extra-budgetary spending contrary to the Constitution and the Fiscal Responsibility Act. “Some agencies are under-reporting the actual revenue generated. Some agencies that are yet to appear before the committee will be re-invited to appear on resumption of the House of Representatives, failing which, our recommendations may include the removal of their capital and overhead from the 2022 budget.”

The committee, during its interaction with the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) vowed not to capitulate in its quest to ascertain the actual volume of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and other petroleum products consumed in the country.

The committee frowned at the failure of the PPPRA Executive Secretary, Mr. Abdulkadir Saidu to appear as scheduled and threatened that the committee will activate relevant sections of the Constitution to compel his appearance. Though the committee was not happy with most of the MDAs, it was full of praises for the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari for providing detailed explanations on some issues concerning the oil industry.

Kyari, had in his presentation, provided a base oil price scenario in the medium term as follows: $57 per barrel for 2022, $61 per barrel for 2023 and $62 per barrel for 2023. In order to curb smuggling of petroleum products, the NNPC said it will henceforth deploy technology to monitor fuel distribution across the country.

The NNC GMD noted that with electronic monitoring, every truck carrying fuel would be visible as they discharged their load and would see all the fuel stations as they discharged. He said that the national fuel consumption per day may not be above 60 million litres as being speculated, adding however that anytime NNPC supplies less than that, there would be a problem.

The NNPC boss disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari had directed him to take steps that will curtail crossborder smuggling, while also admitting that challenges posed by land borders aid activities of smugglers. According to him, the corporation is already engaging the government of Niger Republic to establish a retail NNPC outlet in order to curtail activities of smugglers. He stated that the country may not exit the fuel subsidy regime until 2023, when the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) would have been fully activated. Kyari said that the decision of the NNPC to be on the board of the Dangote refinery is a calculated attempt, adding that as of today Nigeria does not have strategic storage.

“We are taking interest in Dangote Refinery, but up till now, he does not want us to take 50 per cent equity and it was structured on the fact that he must buy 3,000 barrels of crude oil from us per day,” he said. The GMD also noted that contrary to insinuation, the NNPC had not abandoned the country’s refineries and it was not about taking a $500 million loan to repair them. He said that none of the country’s refineries had undergone fullscale rehabilitation since 2000. While the NNPC was commended, the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) received knocks for failing to present its financial statement for the period 2016- 2020.

Following the development, the committee threatened to withhold further budgetary allocations to the commission until it submitted the report in question. Faleke lamented that from the documents submitted by the CAC, it was evident that its revenue had always been lower than its expenditure from 2016 to 2020. “I have worked in private organisations before coming to the House of Representatives and they will always regulate their expenses and not spend beyond what they generate. In your case, you borrow money upfront even before the money comes. Therefore, you will have to submit your 2016 -2020 financial report before you are granted an audience for the 2022 budget.

“You expended what you do not generate. This agency needs a total overhaul to turn it back to what is supposed to be. Today, all the registration are done online, yet you are still carrying unbearable overhead, things need to change,” he said. It also directed the Budget Office of the Federation not to entertain any budgetary request from the CAC until it makes available its records to the committee.

The Registrar-General of the CAC, Alhaji Abubakar Garba, in his presentation explained that most of the expenditures were used to settle outstanding liabilities. He said that as at 2020, the Commission had N2.024 billion in liabilities, which it has to offset insisting that the commission’s financial status was healthy. Like the CAC, the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) had its N1.33 trillion target revenue for the 2022 fiscal year turned down.

The committee took the decision, following an observation by the chairman of the House Committee on Customs and Excise, Hon. Leke Abejide (ADC, Kogi). While reviewing the presentation of the NCS, Abejide noted that with the recent devaluation of the naira, the proposal of the NCS should be above N2 trillion.

He said the exchange rate for 2021 was N381 to a dollar and the targeted revenue generation was N1.6 trillion, adding that the service should factor in the devaluation of the naira and increase their target. According to him, the NCS would still surpass an upward review target, adding that the new Finance Act had empowered the service to generate more revenue from alcoholic beverages and tobacco as against 2021. Supporting Abejide’s position, Faleke said it is an established practice that at the beginning of every year, the Budget Office takes a critical look at expected revenue generation of the country. He said: “For us as a Committee on Finance, we will not accept the N1.3 trillion, I am sure by the time our report comes out, you will be pleasantly happy,’’ he said.

The committee also promised to initiate the amendment of the Finance Act to include levies on all carbonated and non-carbonated drinks. The assurance was consequent upon a request by the Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Customs Services, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd) that all beverages companies should be made to pay levies. Ali had told the committee that he had been advocating that non-alcoholic drinks be re-excised. He said non-alcoholic drinks are as harmful as alcoholic beverages, noting that there is a 30 per cent excise levy on alcoholic drinks.

“On several cases, I have made submissions. My chairman (Leke Abejide, the Chairman House Committee on Customs & Excise Duties) is aware that I have been on this battle that we should re-excise the companies that were deexcised in 2019. “What we have been fighting for is that if alcoholic beverages and tobacco are injurious to our health and that is why the government decided to tax them, the carbonated drinks are equally injurious to our health and they should be taxed.

“I have sung this song for many years now, Coca-Cola is producing in this country and it is not being taxed. There is nowhere you go in the world that Coca-Cola is not paying tax to its host country, but Coca-Cola in this country is not paying anything because of the government’s unwillingness to re-excise those companies. For us, we have been battling for it, and I hope that one day, we will start collecting,” Ali said. Following his submission, Faleke assured that the committee will consider amending the Finance Act along the line of argument of the Customs CG. “We will be considering. I am sure that the Federal Government will be coming up with the 2022 Finance Bill.

There is a need for us to look at the possibility of charging excise duty on all drinks manufactured in this country, this is on all drinks, carbonated and non-carbonated. “Carbonated is already part of the Finance Act, but companies cannot be operating and making huge profits. We are talking about excise.

I am sure they are paying their income tax, but in terms of production tax; even nonalcoholic are injurious, if you drink too much it is a wahala (problem). You will just be consuming sugar,” he said. Also making a case for the levy on beverages, Abejide said the government needs to commence the implementation of the carbonated drinks levy. “Customs is doing well, and I am happy. This Finance Act that we passed in 2020, we should try and start making it work for carbonated drinks. It is already there as a law.

Customs should partner the ministry of finance so that they will get the approval in order for them to start collecting, so that they can act and start collecting. If we implement that Act, it will be very easy to collect. Even if it is not up to N2.5 trillion, at least they can cross it,” he said. The committee is expected to present a comprehensive report of its findings and recommendations to the House, when the National Assembly reconvenes this month.

Like this: Like Loading...