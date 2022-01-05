News

2022 Budget: FG proposes N1.14trn for defence

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi, Comment(0)

The Federal Government has proposed the sum of N1, 140, 797, 073, 576 for defence in the 2022 fiscal year. This amount covers the estimated expenditure to be incurred by the Ministry of Defence, the Defence Headquarters and the various arms of the military service in the country.

A glance at the 2022 Budget Proposals submitted to the two chambers of the National Assembly, shows that N21.7 billion has been allocated to the Ministry of Defence, the sum of N68, 067, 591, 776 has been allocated to the Defence Headquarters while the Defence Research and Development Bureau has N3, 065, 866, 773 as its allocation. Similarly, the Nigeria Army has been allocated the sum of N579, 089, 006, 262; Nigeria Navy has N148, 223, 502, 510 as its share while the Nigeria Air Force has N179, 779, 010, 481 as its allocation.

Highlights of some of the key expenditure for the year include the renovation of military barracks across the six geopolitical zones, the procurement of arms and ammunitions as well as the procurement of other sophisticated military and communications. Nigeria has been at war with the Boko Haram terrorists for over ten years.

The security situation has become compounded with the entry of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and the armed bandits terroris-ing the country. President Muhammadu Buhari , recently charged the troops of Operation Hadin Kai in Maiduguri, Borno state to be steadfast in their offensives against the insurgents and other criminals as they embark on the final phase of their campaigns. The president, who gave the charge while addressing the troops at the Airforce Base in Maiduguri, expressed gratitude to the troops for the gallantry displayed in ensuring gradual return of peace to the North East, also condoled with families that have lost loved ones, and the wounded. He urged them to stay focused to achieve the nation’s strategic end-state which is the defeat of all adversaries and restoration of an economically viable North East geo-political zone and other parts of the country where Nigerians are free to go about their activities without fear or harassment. Buhari assured families of soldiers who paid the supreme price for the nation and the injured that the Federal Government will cater for their needs and recognize heir sacrifices for all Nigerians.

 

Our Reporters

