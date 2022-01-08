News Top Stories

2022 budget: Lagos targets N1.237 trn revenue to finance N521.275bn deficit

Lagos State Government yesterday explained that the deficit of N521.275 billion of the 2022 budget will be funded through N1.237 trillion targeted revenue as well as combination of internal, external loans and bond issuance. Giving a breakdown of the 2022 budget, Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Sam Egube, who disclosed this during a media briefing on the analysis of the Year 2022 Budget, tagged: “Budget of Consolidation’’, said the deficit funding requirement of N521.275 billion is at 21 per cent of debt service to total revenue of the state.

According to Egube, the revised Y2021 Budget of N1.257 trillion had a total revenue of N984.573 billion and deficit financing of N271.994 billion; the Capital to Recurrent Ratio stood at 59:41 that is, Capital Expenditure of N743.224 billion and a Recurrent Expenditure of N513.343billion. “Construction of 130 bed New Massey ultra-modern and fit for purpose Pediatric programmed and Emergency General Hospital. We believe that when this hospital, which will be located at Lagos Island is completed, it will be the largest specialist children hospital in sub- Saharan Africa.

“Construction of the Opebi Link bridge to Maryland that will improve significantly travel time and alternative route options in the axis. All these projects are contractor funded, with structures that provide very beneficial payment terms that gives the state upfront value (front loaded) ahead of payments; thereby increasing the sustainability benefits to the state.” On human capital development and social interventions, Egube said, “the human capital continues to be an area of deep interest to the state. We believe that the opportunities in the state can only be converted to value by a population that is healthy, skilled and inclusive.’’

 

