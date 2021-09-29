2022 budget: Reps peg oil benchmark at $57

The House of Representatives, yesterday, approved the report of its committee on finance on the 2022–2024 Medium Term Expenditure Frame Work and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP) accepting $57 oil benchmark per barrel of oil in 2022. The House also okayed $55 for 2023 and 2024 be approved based on oil forecast by the World Bank and Consultation with the NNPC. It also endorsed the exchange rate of N410.15/US$ proposed by the Executive for the 2022-2024 as well as the GDP growth rate of 4.20 per cent.

Other recommendations approved by the House at the committee of supply yesterday include “the daily crude oil production of 1.88mbpd, 2.23mbpd and 2.22mbpd for 2022, 2023 and 2024 respectively. The lawmakers also approved the projected inflation rate of 13.00 per cent and advised that the Fiscal deficit estimate of N5.62 trillion (including GOEs) also be sustained due to the Federal Government’s conservative approach to target setting and its determination to improve the collection efficiency of major revenue-generating agencies.

Similarly, the House approved the projected new borrowings of N4.89 trillion (including foreign and domestic borrowing) subject to the provision of details of the borrowing plan to the National Assembly. Other approvals include “Statutory transfers, totalling, N613.4 billion; debt service estimate of N3.12 trillion; Sinking fund to the tune of N292 billion; pension, gratuities & retirees benefits of N567 billion; and aggregate FGN expenditure of N13.98 trillion; made up of total recurrent (non-debt) of N6.21 trillion; personnel costs (MDAs) of N3.47 trillion; of capital expenditure (exclusive of transfers) N3.26 trillion; special intervention (recurrent) amounting to N350 billion; and special intervention (capital) of N10billion.

The House recommended that the Salaries and Wages Commission should review the salary structure of all the Ministries Departments and Agencies, in other to come up with a new salary. “That there should be a continuous review of the Fiscal Responsibility Act to ensure that all revenues are remitted to the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) as at when due, in order to curtail frivolous deductions and diversion of funds by the ministries departments agencies…”

