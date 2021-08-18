News

2022 budget: Reps to screen out recycled projects

Posted on

The House of Representatives has declared its readiness to fish out recycled projects in the 2022 budget. Chairman of the House Committee on Finance, James Faleke (APC, Lagos), gave the indication yesterday in Abuja at an interactive session between the committee and government agencies on the 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF)/Fiscal Strategic Paper (FSP). Faleke said: “The idea where the MDAs recycle unnecessary capital projects in the budget without due regards to essential projects that will engender sustainable development in the country is no longer tenable. “During this exercise, the National Assembly through the committee of finance will scrutinise the capital vote, line item by line item, and provide funds for agencies in-house capital requirements that are necessary bearing in mind the overall objectives of the MTEF/FSP as instrument for revamping on-going drive to accelerate investment in critical infrastructures and human capital for sustainable social welfare and improved business environment.”

Our Reporters

