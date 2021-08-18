2022 budget: Reps to screen out recycled projects

The House of Representatives has declared its readiness to fish out recycled projects in the 2022 budget. Chairman of the House Committee on Finance, James Faleke (APC, Lagos), gave the indication yesterday in Abuja at an interactive session between the committee and government agencies on the 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF)/Fiscal Strategic Paper (FSP). Faleke said: “The idea where the MDAs recycle unnecessary capital projects in the budget without due regards to essential projects that will engender sustainable development in the country is no longer tenable. “During this exercise, the National Assembly through the committee of finance will scrutinise the capital vote, line item by line item, and provide funds for agencies in-house capital requirements that are necessary bearing in mind the overall objectives of the MTEF/FSP as instrument for revamping on-going drive to accelerate investment in critical infrastructures and human capital for sustainable social welfare and improved business environment.”
Don to FG: Use drones to fight banditry, kidnapping
A professor of Educational and Administrative Management, David Olufemi Bamgbose, yesterday called on the Federal Government to deploy modern technology such as drones to fight banditry, kidnapping and other crimes in the country. Bamgbose, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the election in Ogun State, said if the war […]
PDP demands review of Nigeria’s loan agreements
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) wants the National Assembly to review all foreign loan agreements entered into by the Federal Government with lending nations and institutions. The party said such has become necessary following the revelation of obnoxious clauses in the agreements entered by the present administration in the $500 million loan deal with […]
SERAP seeks probe of N81.5bn fraud at NDDC by special panel
A rights organisation, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to set up a special panel to launch an immediate enquiry into the N81.5 billion fraud allegations at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). The organisation is equally demanding the suspension of the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr. […]
