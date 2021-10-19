2022 budget: Senate gives sub-c’ttees Nov 24 deadline to submit reports

The Senate yesterday gave its standing committees November 24 deadline to submit their report on budget defence to the Committee on Appropriation to enhance early consideration and passage of the 2022 Appropriation Bill.

Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriation, Jibrin Barau, gave the deadline after meeting with chairmen of the committees. Briefing journalists after the meeting, Barau said the meeting was in line with the guidelines on the budget process requiring the commit tees to engage the various Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) on the proposals concerning them in the budget.

Barau disclosed that the budget hearings and engagement with MDAs by the sub-committees will hold between October 18 and November 5.

According to him, the public hearing by the Appropriations Committee will hold between November 8 and 9 while the submission of the reports will be between November 10 and 24. He said the collation and harmonisation of the reports by the Appropriations Committee will be between November 25 and December 7

Like this: Like Loading...