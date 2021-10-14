News Top Stories

2022 budget: Senate summons MDAs on fresh loan requests

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Comment(0)

Adjourns plenary till Nov 9 for budget defence

The Senate yesterday summoned the seven Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) yet to defend their inputs into the N5.01trillion loan projected to finance the 2022 budget deficit. President Muhammadu Buhari recently presented a budget of N16.39 trillion to a joint session of the National Assembly. The budget has N6.26 trillion deficit, with the Federal Government saying it intends to borrow to finance the deficit. The Senate warned heads of the affected agencies to appear before the Committee on Local and Foreign Debts for engagement on the issue within one week or prepare to face sanctions. President of the Senate , Ahmad Lawan, announced this after the conclusion of debate on the general principles of the 2022 Appropriation Bill. The bill, which scaled second reading, has been moved to the committee level for further consideration.

Lawan listed the MDAs as the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Federal Ministry of Environment, Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Federal Ministry of Health, Federal Ministry of Power, Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Federal Ministry of Women Affairs. According to him, the MDAs should defend the loan request before the final consideration of the budget. He said the MDAs failed to appear before the relevant committee, a situation he said was affecting the effort of the Federal Government to secure the needed loans to fund the infrastructure development. Lawan said though the National Assembly had already approved the loan requests, there was a need for more clarifications by the affected agencies .

“Therefore, we are giving them just one week to appear before the committee on local and foreign debts and if they fail to appear, we’ll take appropriate and prompt action because this Senate will not condone any sabotage to the effort of this administration,” he said.

During the debate on the general principles of the budget, many of the legislators were of the opinion that the N5.01trillion fresh loan must be utilized judiciously. They also stressed the need for government to look inwards and explore the possibility of generating more rev-enue through its agencies in order to fund the 2022 budget. Meanwhile, the Senate has adjourned plenary until the next one month to enable its committees meet with the MDAs on the budget proposals. The budget defence process, which commences on October 18, will last until November 9. In line with the plan, the Senate Committee on Appropriation directed to collaborate with all the other committees during the period and to present a report on it at the end of the exercise.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Nigerian Breweries unveils TV commercial to celebrate‘true Igbo spirit

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

Nigerian Breweries PLC, makers of Life Continental Beer, has unveiled a television commercial to celebrate the industrious and resilient spirit associated with the people of the South East. To be known as ‘Turu Ugo Lota’, a charge given by parents and guardians to encourage their children in search of greener pastures to bring home glory, […]
News

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates Ijede road, pays N500m compensation

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State yesterday commissioned the newly rehabilitated Ijede road with the payment of N500 million as compensation for property owners whose buildings were affected in the Igbogbo-Igbe road expansion project. Among those property owners who benefited from the compensation was a Nollywood actor, Babatunde Omidina, popularly known as Baba Suwe. They […]
News

Arotile: Afenifere demands coroner inquest into young pilot’s death

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has demanded a coroner inquest into the death of 24-year-old Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot, Tolulope Arotile. The 24-year-old flying officer died on 14th July, 2020 in a road accident at NAF base Kaduna after sustaining head injuries. In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Yinka Odumakin, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica