2022 Budget: When Senate gave nod to revised fiscal framework

CHUKWU DAVID reports on how the Senate approved President Muhammadu Buhari’s revised 2022 fiscal framework and the N17.3 trillion revised budget

The Senate recently approved President Muhammadu Buhari’s request to the National Assembly to make adjustments to the 2022 fiscal framework, leading to the passage of the revised 2022 budget. The apex legislative Assembly, gave the approval following the consideration of the report submitted to it by the Senate Committee on Finance, which was laid by its chairman, Senator Olamilekan Adeola.

While considering the report, the Red Chamber approved $73 per barrel as proposed by President Buhari, while it also approved Oil Production Volume of 1.600 million per day; Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) subsidy of N4 trillion and a cut in the provision for federally funded upstream projects being implemented by N200 billion from N352.8 billion. The Senate further approved an increase in the Federal Government Independent Revenue of N400 billion just as it gave approval for an additional provision of N182.4 billion to cater for the needs of the Nigeria Police Force. It equally approved debt service provision of N76.13 billion and net reductions in Statutory Transfers by N66.07 billion.

A statistical breakdown of the net reductions indicate as follows: Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) by N13.46 billion from N102.78 billion to N89.32 billion; North East Development Commission (NEDC) by N6.30 billion from N48.08 billion to N41.78 billion and Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) by N23.16 billion from N112.29 billion to N89.13 billion. Others are Basic Health Care Fund by N11.58 billion from N56.14 billion to N44.56 billion and the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) by N11.58 billion from N56.14 billion to N44.56 billion. The Senate also approved a fiscal deficit of N7.35 trillion.

In his presentation, Senator Adeola said the total budget deficit was projected to increase by N965.42 billion to N7.35 trillion, representing 3.99 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP). He also disclosed that “the incremental deficit would be financed by new borrowings from the domestic market.” In a related development, the Senate, later the same day, approved a revised budget of N17.3 trillion for the 2022 fiscal year.

The approval was sequel to the passage of a bill to amend the 2022 Appropriation Act transmitted to the National Assembly on February 10 by President Buhari. The Senate had in December 2021, passed a budget of N17.1 trillion. The revised sum of N17.3 trillion, in contrast to the 2022 budget of 17.13 trillion passed last year, represents a N193 billion naira increase.

The passage of the Appropriation Act, 2022 (amendment) Bill,followed the consideration of a report by the Committee on Appropriations, presented by its chairman, Senator Jibrin Barau. Out of the total sum of N17.3 trillion passed, N817. 6 billion is for statutory transfers; N3.9 trillion for debt servicing; N7.1 trillion for recurrent (non-debt expenditure) and N5.4 trillion for contribution to the development fund for capital expenditure. Also, the Senate approved N4 trillion for subsidy on Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) in 2022, forwarded in two separate requests by the President to the National Assembly for approval.

The President, in a letter to the legislature dated February 10, sought an additional N2.5 trillion to fund subsidy payments from July to December 2022. He disclosed that 138 of the 254 projects in the budget totaling N13.2 billion had been identified for deletion.

The National Assembly had in December 2021, approved the sum of N442.7 billion for subsidy in the 2022 budget for the period of January to June this year. Buhari, however, anchored his fresh request on the fact that PMS subsidy was not duly appropriated for in the national budget beyond June. According to him, the development was as a result of the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act, which stops all such payments past the given June deadline.

In another letter dated April 12, President Buhari requested the National Assembly to approve an additional N1 trillion to his earlier N2.557 subsidy request to bring the total amount on payments to N4 trillion for the year 2022. Contributing to the report of the Committee on Finance, some senators, who took turn to make inputs during the consideration of the report on the review of the 2022 fiscal framework, blamed the country’s economic downturn on crude oil theft. Specifically, Senator Olubunmi Adetunmbi (Ekiti North) argued that the Federal Government and the security agencies owed it as a duty to stop the stealing of the nation’s common wealth.

He lamented that at a time when most countries of the world were reaping bountiful harvest due to the increase in crude oil prices occasioned by the Russia-Ukrainian crisis, Nigeria is left out owing to its inability to meet its Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) quota. The Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, who echoed Adetunmbi’s position, said that the country should be in a state of mourning over what is currently happening to it.

He attributed the failure of security agencies to protect oil assets as a major reason for the decline of the economy, while expressing worry over increasing cases of oil theft in spite of huge resources allocated to the military, police and other security agencies. Senators Gabriel Suswam (Benue North East) and Betty Apiafi (Rivers West), in their separate contributions, urged the Senate not to hastily approve the President’s request to adjust the 2022 fiscal framework until certain questions were answered.

While Suswam raised concerns on the widening gap in budget deficit and the Federal Government’s decision to resort to funding from the Capital Market, Apiafi demanded answers from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and other relevant agencies on solutions in place to curb crude oil theft. The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, in his concluding remarks, called on the Federal Government to take “radical” steps towards stopping crude oil theft by economic saboteurs. He also called for a stop to the importation of refined petroleum products into the country, so as to cut down on expenditures incurred in the process as well as to maximize profit from crude oil sales.

