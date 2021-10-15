2022 budget won’t succeed without sustainable interest rates –Sekibo

Chairman, Senate Committee on Solid Minerals, George Sekibo, has picked holes in the N16.6 trillion 2020 Appropriation Bill, insisting that it will amount to nothing unless Nigeria maintains a sustainable exchange rate. Sekibo observed that successive annual budgets had not made the desired impact because of the dwindling value of the naira. In his contribution to the debate on the budget, the lawmaker analysed the budgets from 2015 to 2022 and identified exchange rate as the problem of each of them. He said: “The budget of 2016 of N6.08 trillion which was equivalent to $30 billion at an exchange rate of N197 and then you go back to maybe 2019 at an exchange rate of N306.

Mr President, if you interpolate this one on this budget with 2016 budget at N197, this budget would have been $83 billion. If you interpolate with N306 as of the 2019 budget it would have been $53.56 billion and that would have been equivalent to N12 trillion only for this year. If it is in 2016 it would have been N7.87 trillion.

So, I think we have a problem. “Our problem is perhaps relate with the Central Bank of Nigeria to come up with very strong monetary policies so that we can maintain our exchange rate at least for a while, may be two or three years. “If that is not done, as long as the exchange rate; the naira is diving down, the quantum of trillions in our budget will be increasing and the deficit will also be increasing and the borrowing will also be increasing because they are all completely related, that is one.” Sekibo also frowned at the Federal Government’s argument that it has been borrowing and running a deficit budget to provide infrastructure in different parts of the country.

He said: “If we look at the budget from 2014 to 2022, you will observe a trend; deficit, borrowing, deficit, borrowing and oftentimes the deficit is about equal to the capital budget provision. “So it means if we don’t borrow, we would not be able to implement capital projects and even in this year’s budget you will see that if we don’t borrow virtually all the capital projects cannot be implemented and if the foreign partners we are expecting to give us money do not give us money then we cannot implement capital projects and capital projects is the main essence of governance.”

