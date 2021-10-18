News

2022 budget: Yahaya Bello votes 30% for education

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has promised to make welfare of teachers a top priority. According to him, the budgetary allocation for the education sector in the 2022 budget will not be lesser than 30 per cent.

Making the pledge at the grand finale of the Pharmacist Abdulkareem Asuku Youth Empowerment Foundation (PAAYEF) Inter-school quiz and debate competition in Lokoja, the governor, who said it was illegal for any student in the state to be out of school, gave assurances that with deliberate investments in education, the state would turn out the best performances in the next West African Examination Council’s (WAEC) ratings.

 

He said: “The state is making remarkable efforts to ensure a safe and secure Kogi as no child would be abducted by any criminal elements under my watch.

 

It is only when the state is safe and secure that students can go to school.” Bello further disclosed that although the education system in the country is dysfunctional, Kogi

