2022 CBN Senior Tennis Open serves off in Abuja

The 2022 edition of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sponsored Senior Open Tennis Championship has started at the Package B of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja. Director, corporate communication department, CBN, Osita Nwanisobi, said the final of the annual tournament played on hard court, will hold on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the same venue. Briefing sports journalists ahead of the tournament, Nwanisobi reiterated the apex bank’s pledge to sustain the sponsorship of the tournament which it has consistently done for 44 years.

Citing the names of past winners of the competition who had gone ahead to do exploits in the international circuit, Nwanisobi noted that the objective of the championship remained to create a platform for the discovery, harnessing and grooming of young talents to represent Nigeria at various international tennis competitions.

While also highlighting the role of the youth in nation- building, he said the CBN was committed to empowering the Nigerian youth through its various interventions. He, therefore, urged the youth in the country to take advantage of the intervention programmes in the bouquet of the Bank. He also tasked participants at the competition to take the opportunity of the championship to exhibit their talents, with a view to showcasing them at tournaments locally and internationally.

 

