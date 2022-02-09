News

2022 Committee: We want to rescue Nigeria, not pushing any candidate, party

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on 2022 Committee: We want to rescue Nigeria, not pushing any candidate, party

 

Wale Elegbede

 

 

The Nduka Obaigbena and Kashim Ibrahim-Imam-led group of 100 political and business leaders has debunked speculations that the group is working to choose candidates that will contest the 2023 general elections and succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in office.

The committee said it is rather interested in ensuring that quality leaders emerge at all levels in the next general elections.

The group’s position was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday and co-signed by its conveners, Kashim Ibrahim Imam and Nduka Obaigbena, the Publisher of ThisDay Newspapers.

It said the 2022 Committee consists of 100 leading business, political, civil society and thought leaders, who met in Lagos over the last weekend to map a new consensus for national rebirth.

The committee said even though some of its members are former governors, senate presidents and aspiring public office holders, the group is not a political party or partisan.

The committee said it intends to work with the federal and state governments to reach a “new consensus for national rebirth” and rescue the country from “all political, economic and security threats” ahead of the next general elections.

The statement read: “100 leading business, political, civil society and thought leaders met in Lagos over the last weekend from February 4-6, 2022 under the aegis of ‘The 2022 Committee’, in a non-partisan retreat, to map a new consensus for national rebirth. The attendance list included 14 current governors and 13 former governors as well as 3 former Senate Presidents.

“Working in three Sub-Committees of National Security, The Economy and Nigeria in Transition, the participants recognised that there is an urgent need to seek common ground and irreducible minimum actions to stabilise the polity at this critical time of transition.

“The meetings will continue, as we work with federal and state governments, current and future political leaders of all political persuasions, as well as other eminent patriotic citizens, for the greater good of the Nigerian people.

“Whilst The 2022 Committee is interested in the quality of leadership that will emerge in Nigeria at all levels, we consider attempts to link the Committee with candidates or political parties for the 2023 elections as an unwarranted and unnecessary distraction – candidates are only chosen by political parties and we are not a political party.

“All the 100 leading lights of the 2022 Committee have the capacity for national leadership; indeed, amongst the very active participants in the work of the Committee are over seven persons, from three or more political parties, who have already publicly declared their aspiration to lead the country but are desirous of working with other patriots for non-partisan greater national goals. We must have a secure, peaceful and united nation before we can have candidates for political offices.

“The Committee believes that what Nigeria needs today is for all patriots to come together to rescue our nation from all political, economic and security threats, and promotes the unity of Nigeria. We call on all patriotic volunteers, who are willing and able, to join this collective effort to stabilise the system so we can all build a new Nigeria we can all be proud of,” the statement said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Lekki homeowners to Sanwo-Olu: Help stop gradual descent into anarchy at Alma Beach estate

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Homeowners and allottees at Alma Beach Estate, Lekki, Lagos, have asked the state governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to order investigation into the violence and wanton destruction of properties being perpetrated by land grabbers aided by thugs and policemen in the community. They made the demand in a statement to challenge claims by a firm, Nicon […]
News Top Stories

Wike: Only PDP can rescue Nigeria

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu Bauchi

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said that only Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) can rescue Nigeria from the present situation of the country. Wike stated this during his New Year visit to Governor Bala Mohammed at the Ramat Government House, yesterday in Bauchi.   According to him: “The inability of the present administration of APC-led […]
News

Kano, Katsina Inland Dry Ports to commence operations in March

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

There are strong indications that the Dala and Funtua dry ports in Kano and Katsina States, respectively, would be completed and delivered to commence operations in March, this year.   The Managements of the two inland dry ports made the disclosure in Abuja, when they paid separate courtesy visits on the new Executive Secretary and […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica