2022 Commonwealth Games: Ali excited as Amusan, Brume boost Team Nigeria’s camp in Birmingham

The coordinator of Team Nigeria to the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games taking place in Birmingham, the United Kingdom, Yusuf Ali, has expressed delight over the arrival of World Championship medallists –Tobi Amusan and Ese Brume – in the Nigerian camp. Ali said the two athletes who won gold and silver in the Women 100m Hurdles and Women Long Jump respectively were expected to take little time off to rest but they are in Birmingham already. “It is a surprise and good team spirit for us to have them this early because athletics events starts next week.

That they chose to come here is a demonstration of their readiness to excel at the CWG as well. We are happy because this will also motivate others to do well,” Alli, who was a year older on Thursday, said. Fresh from Oregon, United States of America, Amusan and Brume arrived the Birmingham(CGB) Games Village camp in the early hours of Thursday to a rousing welcome by officials and athletes alike.

Amusan, the World Record holder and recently crowned World champion in the 100m hurdles and Long Jumper Ese Brume are favourites to clinch gold in their different events as they did at the last Commonwealth Games they were part of. Athletics experts and coaches in Team Nigeria camp believe the positive energy and momentum of both Amusan and Brume will boost the confidence of the other athletes in camp.

 

