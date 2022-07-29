2022 Commonwealth Games: Battle for Medals Begins in Table Tennis

There is no doubt that Nigeria’s men team is the team to watch out for in Birmingham. Apart from their antecedents in the games, they have some of the finest players from Africa led by world number 12 Quadri Aruna. Listed as the number two seed in the men’s team event for the games, Aruna and the trio of Bode Abiodun, Olajide Omotayo and debutant Amadi Omeh have all the quality to humble any team in Birmingham, but they have to be at their best against England which is the top seed as well as star-studded India who has legendary Sharath Kamal Achanta, the 2004 Melbourne Champion as well as Sathiyan Gnanasekaran. Already, the Nigerian team has been handed an easy draw against Ghana, South Africa, and Cyprus in the first round.
Related Articles
Eriksen stars in Brentford victory against Chelsea
Christian Eriksen scored his first goal for Brentford as they closed in on Premier League safety by outclassing Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Brentford produced a magnificent display to record their first win over Chelsea since 1939 as they came from behind to stun Thomas Tuchel’s side with three goals in 10 minutes in the second […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
La Liga: Ramos scores again as Madrid close in on title
Sergio Ramos scored the only goal for a second consecutive game as Real Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao to go seven points clear at the top of La Liga. Ramos slammed home a penalty – just as he did on Thursday against Getafe – after Dani Garcia fouled Marcelo in a decision given by VAR. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
US Open: Kvitova fights past Pegula to reach fourth round
Sixth seed Petra Kvitova has quietly made her way through the draw and she took another step towards a first US Open title with a hard-fought 6-4, 6-3 victory over Jessica Pegula to kick off the night session at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Kvitova rolled through her early service games, winning the first ten points until […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)