2022 Commonwealth Games: Battle for Medals Begins in Table Tennis

There is no doubt that Nigeria’s men team is the team to watch out for in Birmingham. Apart from their antecedents in the games, they have some of the finest players from Africa led by world number 12 Quadri Aruna. Listed as the number two seed in the men’s team event for the games, Aruna and the trio of Bode Abiodun, Olajide Omotayo and debutant Amadi Omeh have all the quality to humble any team in Birmingham, but they have to be at their best against England which is the top seed as well as star-studded India who has legendary Sharath Kamal Achanta, the 2004 Melbourne Champion as well as Sathiyan Gnanasekaran. Already, the Nigerian team has been handed an easy draw against Ghana, South Africa, and Cyprus in the first round.

