2022 Commonwealth Games: Dare, Gumel, Oladapo visit Team Nigeria

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, yesterday, paid a visit to some Team Nigeria athletes at the Commonwealth Games Birmingham Games Village. Dare, accompanied by the Engineer Habu Gumel, President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) and Banji Oladapo, the Secretary General, congratulated some of the athletes who were part of the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, United States of America. He urged the athletes to demonstrate the same level of zeal and commitment seen in Oregon, tasking them to stay disciplined and focused.

“I am appealing to you all to stay hungry for success, disciplined and focused on doing our nation proud. Remember, our zero tolerance for doping or cutting corners. Let us win fairly and cleanly,” Dare said. Team Nigeria athletes and officials were the cynosure of all eyes at the 2022 Commonwealth Games Welcome Reception held at the Commonwealth Games Birmingham(CGB) Games Village on Wednesday. Apart from turning out in good numbers, beautifully attired in green and white, the athletes were the ‘life of the party’ at the event organised by the Major of Birmingham to welcome participating countries. The whole atmosphere went into a frenzy when the Disc Jockey(DJ) decided to play the Nigerian hit tune ‘Buga’ to wrap up the ceremony.

