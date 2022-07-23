2022 Commonwealth Games: Team Nigeria, ready –Dare

Sports Minister Sunday Dare is optimistic Team Nigeria will be very competitive at the 2022 Commonwealth Games starting in Birmingham, United Kingdom next week. The Minister said Nigerian athletes were fit and ready for the Games because the past few months have sharpened and toughened them for the challenges ahead. Speaking during a farewell dinner organised for Team Nigeria by the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing at her residence in Abuja on Thursday, Dare assured that Nigeria will excel in Birmingham.

His words: “The last few months have toughened our athletes. As I speak now, some of them are in Eugene, Oregon, United States of America for the World Athletics Championships. Before now, some were in Mauritius for the African Senior Athletics Championships. “By being part of these competitions, I can say that Team Nigeria is fit and ready.

We will compete with determination and fairly. As a Ministry, we have tried to provide resources as much as we can afford for our athletes to be well prepared and we are sure of great success.” In her welcome address, the British High Commissioner, Catriona Laing expressed delight at the opportunity to host Team Nigeria to a farewell reception, extending special appreciation to Sports Minister Sunday Dare and the president of the Nigeria Olympic Committee(NOC) Engineer Habu Gumel for making it happen. According to her, “I know the Team Nigeria athletes will do this nation proud.

I know they have worked extremely hard, put in so many hours of training and competed to represent Nigeria. “Do not forget those sacrifices you have made, and use that memory, that muscle memory, that energy to pull through your most challenging moments. In the end, it is only you who can give your best.” Nigeria will be competing in nine sports at the Games. The sports are; Athletics, Boxing, Judo, Wrestling, Weightlifting, Table Tennis, Para Athletics, Para Powerlifting and Para Table Tennis.

