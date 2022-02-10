News

2022 C’ttee: ‘We want to rescue Nigeria, not pushing any candidate’

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The Nduka Obaigbena and Kashim Ibrahim-Imam led group of 100 political and business leaders has debunked speculations that the group is working to choose candidates that will contest the 2023 general election and succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in office. The committee said it is rather interested in ensuring that quality leaders emerge at all levels in the next general election. The group’s position was contained in a statement co-signed yesterday by its conveners, Kashim Ibrahim Imam and Nduka Obaigbena, the publisher of ThisDay newspapers.

It said the 2022 Committee consists of 100 leading business, political, civil society and leaders of thought, who met in Lagos at the last weekend to map a new consensus for national rebirth. The committee said even though some of its members are former governors, senate presidents and aspiring public office holders, the group is not a political party and is not in any way partisan.

The committee said it intends to work with federal and state governments to reach a “new consensus for national rebirth” and rescue the country from “all political, economic and security threats” ahead of the next general election. The statement reads in part; “100 leading business, political, civil society and thought leaders met in Lagos at the weekend from February 4 to 6, under the auspices of ‘The 2022 Committee,’ in a non-partisan retreat, to map a new consensus for national rebirth. “The attendance list included 14 current governors and 13 former governors as well as three former Senate Presidents.”

 

