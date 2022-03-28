News

2022: Don’t be distracted by opposition’s antics, Oyetola tells electorate

Osun State Governor Gboyega Oyeola has urged voters not “to be deceived or distracted by the lies and deceit by opposition parties” ahead of the July 16 governorship election.

 

Oyetola, who is seeking re-election, said this during an engagement programme organised by the Civic Engagement Centre for Osun State Conference of Artists Designers, House and Spraying Painter on Sunday in Osogbo.

 

Represented by his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Mr Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, the governor also urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) members to remain focused on the task ahead.

 

He said: “As the election is approaching, we tasked all our members at all levels to employ a doorto- door strategy to remind the electorate why our administration should be given a second chance to complete its developmental agenda for the state.

 

“Osun APC is strong and indivisible. I want to appeal to our members as well as the electorate not to be deceived or distracted by the lies and deceit by opposition parties.

 

“You have seen and witnessed a lot of positive impacts and achievements we have made since the inception of our administration and you can rest assured of better things to come when we are re-elected.”

 

Oyetola, who said the opposition would soon engage in a campaign of calumny with fake promises, urged the electorate to be firm in their determination to ensure continuity.

 

