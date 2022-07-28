Business

2022 Ehingbeti: Lagos finalises plans for summit

To further consolidate on its longterm developmental plans, the Lagos State Government has finalised plans to unveil its 2022 Economic Summit, otherwise known as Ehingbeti. Slated for August 16 and 17, 2022, the event will provide opportunity for the state government to interact with Lagosians on the 30-year developmental plan for the state. Briefing the media yesterday in Lagos, the Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mr. Samuel Egube, described the Summit as not just discussing the long-term developmental plans but also to tell the world what the state government had done in the past.

Egube, who was accompanied to the briefing by a team of Commissioners and Special Advisers, said it was necessary that Lagosians knew what the government was doing. Speaking further on the Summit with the Theme: “Lagos 2022- 2052: Charting the Paths to Sustainable Socioeconomic Growth,” he said it was necessary to pave the way for investment, saying “you invest because you know someone can perform well in the future.” According to him, “the future is a hope we all have. Lagos State Government has never believed it can do it alone. Lagos will continue to do well. Lagos cannot fail because there is so much around the way Lagos is governed.”

He noted that the developmental plan would work because “we are integrating it into the budget system. It will be a great time to share our dream together as people who live together in Lagos.” The Lagos State Development Plan 2052 has been developed with a set of clear objectives across four strategic dimensions, which are to position Lagos on the track to achieving its vision. The dimensions to this plan are to keep a thriving economy that will make Lagos a robust, healthy and growing economy with adequate jobs and strategic investments to sustain growth.

 

