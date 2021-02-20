News

2022: Ekiti APC won’t accept any ‘errand boy’ as gov, says Ojudu

The Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, has declared that patriotic and committed progressive politicians within the All Progressives Congress (APC) would succeed Governor Kayode Fayemi in 2022. Ojudu, who stated that imposition would not be allowed in any form in the party in the next dispensation, however, posited it was too early to declare interest in political aspiration.

He stressed that no one would be allowed to impose anyone that would be largely perceived as a ‘house boy’ as governor of the state. Ojudu spoke yesterday while revalidating his membership of the APC at Ereguru area, Ward 8, Ado Ekiti Local Government Area of the state.

Despite the apparent wrangle between him and Fayemi, Ojudu denied having serious crisis with the governor, saying, “all I have with the governor is just political differences and not crisis”. On the next year’s governorship election in the state, Ojudu said progressives in APC would work to ensure electoral success, debarring the People’s Democratic Party from coming to power in the state.

