2022: Events that shaped intriguing political year

ANAYO EZUGWU x-rays some of the major political activities that characterised 2022, which includes governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states as well as the primaries of the political parties, among others

As expected, the year 2022 was a defining year for Nigerians, especially the political parties and politicians and there is no doubt that the year would not easily be forgotten in Nigeria’s political history because of all the intrigues, power play, calculation and miscalculation that characterised it.

As a year that preceded a general election, where Nigerians will elect new leaders, who will steer the ship of state at the various levels of governance for another four years, the year was intense, politically, with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) defeating the incumbent All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State governorship election, while the ruling party retained Ekiti State despite the popularity of the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Segun Oni.

Ekiti governorship election

On June 18, 2022, a former Secretary to the Ekiti State Government (SSG), Abiodun Oyebanji was declared winner of the Ekiti State governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The Returning Officer of the election, Kayode Adebowale, who announced the result in the early hours of Sunday, June 19, at the INEC office in Ado-Ekiti, said Oyebanji won the election after meeting all the electoral requirements.

Oyebanji secured 187,057 votes to defeat his closest challengers, Segun Oni of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) who polled 82,211, and Bisi Kolawole of the PDP who scored 67,457 votes. The APC candidate won in 15 out of the 16 local government areas of the state, while his PDP counterpart won in one. The inauguration was held on October 16 and Oyebanji was sworn in by the Chief Judge of the state, Oyewole Adeyeye.

Osun governorship election

The July 16, 2022 governorship election in Osun State was won by the candidate of the PDP, Ademola Adeleke. He defeated the then incumbent governor, Gboyega Oyetola of the APC.

The PDP candidate won in 17 of the 30 local government areas of the state, while Oyetola won in the remaining 13 councils. While Adeleke garnered 389,984 votes in the overall results, Oyetola polled 360,500 votes. Despite having 15 candidates contesting for the governorship seat, the election was a two-horse race between PDP and APC.

APC presidential primary election

On June 8, 2022, a former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu, took a major step toward his ambition of becoming Nigeria’s president by winning the APC presidential primary at a special convention in Abuja.

Tinubu won the election by a landslide after beating the likes of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

The former governor of Lagos State polled a total of 1,271 votes, more than four times the votes scored by his closet rival, Amaechi, who had 316 votes. Osinbajo, Lawan, and Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State came behind the duo with 235, 152, and 47 votes respectively.

More than 2,300 delegates voted in the contest that produced Tinubu as the presidential flag bearer of the ruling party. During the primary, there was a flurry of endorsement and stepping down for Tinubu after the party was unable to agree on a consensus candidate.

PDP presidential primary election

Former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, on May 28, 2022, emerged as the presidential candidate of the PDP. He polled 371 votes to defeat Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, who scored 237 votes. Other aspirants with the number of votes polled include Bukola Saraki (70), Sam Ohuanbunwa (1), Anyim Pius Anyim (14), Udom Emmanuel (38) and Bala Mohammed (20).

Peter Obi and ‘Obidient’ Movement

On May 30, a former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, emerged as the presidential candidate of the Labour Party. He was elected at the party’s convention and presidential primary held in Asaba, Delta State.

Earlier at the convention, Prof. Pat Utomi, who stepped down for Ob, announced that the former governor has the capacity to effect the needed change in the Nigerian.

Obi, who was a presidential aspirant of the PDP, resigned from the party on May 25. Obi has been enjoying massive support from young Nigerians, who term themselves as “Obidients” since his emergence as the presidential candidate of Labour Party.

Wike vs Atiku, Ayu and PDP

Nigerians witnessed the influence of the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, after he lost the PDP’s presidential ticket to the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, in May 2022. Atiku won the primary by 371 votes to defeat Wike who polled 237 votes, while a former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, scored 70 votes.

But following Atiku’s announcement of Delta State governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, as his running mate, Wike and his camp in the PDP demanded the resignation of the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, from his position. With the continued refusal of Ayu to step down from his position, the Rivers governor took time to open several Pandora boxes and took Ayu and the PDP leadership to the cleaners.

PDP G5 governors

Following the fallout of PDP presidential primary, Wike and other governors of the main ruling party formed what is now known as the PDP G5 governors.

Other members of the group are Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Samuel Ortom (Benue), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu). The governors have been meeting within and outside the country on the current crisis rocking the PDP. While peace moves have been made in the past by the party and its presidential candidate, the crisis has remained unresolved.

Aregbesola, Tinubu fallout

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, in February, accused his erstwhile political leader and boss, Tinubu, of foisting the immediate past Osun State governor, Gboyega Oyetola, on the people against popular will. Aregbesola, who was governor of Osun State from 2010 to 2018, declared that enough was enough for leaders who equated themselves to the status of a god.

The 64-year-old minister said he trusted Tinubu, but the latter repaid him with betrayal. Aregbesola, who leads an APC faction in Osun, engaged in a feud with his successor, Oyetola, accused the incumbent governor of not consolidating on his eight-year achievements. The crisis between Aregbesola and Oyetola became public knowledge after the minister opposed the governor’s second-term bid.

He said Oyetola should be given the same treatment that former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode was given in Lagos State. Jonathan, Emefiele’s rumoured presidential ambitions

During the build-up to the 2022 primary elections of the various political parties, there were several reports that former President Goodluck Jonathan, and the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, were eyeing to replace Buhari under the APC platform.

Jonathan’s backers in the APC moved to field the ex-president as the APC’s consensus presidential candidate after a Fulani group obtained the APC’s N100m presidential nomination and expression of interest forms for the former President.

Following the Electoral Act, Emefiele through his lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, also applied for an order of status quo ante Bellum to be made against INEC and the AGF so that he would not be made to resign from office until 30 days before the 2023 general election. The plaintiff in an ex-parte application had also denied being a political appointee but a public servant not caught by Section 84 (12) of the new Electoral Act 2022.

The CBN governor asked the court to invoke Section 318 of the 1999 Constitution to bar the defendants from asking him to vacate office until 30 days before the February 2023 presidential election. Amaechi,

Akpabio, other ministers resign for party primaries The former minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and the Minister of the Niger Delta Affair, Godswill Akpabio, were among the ministers who resigned from their various positions to seek elective office.

Others that resign include the Minister of State, Niger Delta Affairs, Tayo Alasoadura, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Ogbonnaya Onu, Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Uche Ogar, and Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba.

Ike Ekeweremadu’s alleged organ harvest saga The Specialist Crime Team of the Metropolitan Police in London in June arrested a former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, and his wife, Beatrice. They were arrested for alleged conspiracy to harvest the organs of a child. The senator’s daughter needed an organ transplant. Ekweremadu and his wife were arrested at Heathrow Airport in London en route to Istanbul in Turkey.

While Beatrice has been released, Ekweremadu is currently facing a legal battle in the UK. If convicted, the lawmaker may get a maximum of a life sentence or 12 months imprisonment or a fine, or both on summary conviction under the United Kingdom’s Modern Slavery Act 2015. 2022 Electoral Act President Buhari signed the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2022 into law in February.

This law shaped the political landscape as the Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act bars political appointees from voting or contesting at party congresses. The Act forced many political appointees to resign to contest their party primaries, while others jettisoned their political ambition to remain in office.

