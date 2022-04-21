2022: Fear grips APC members in Osun over alleged plot to kill more chieftains

The All Progressives Congress (APC), in Osun State has raised an alarm over plots by hire assassins to kill nine more chieftains of the party in Ijesa South Federal Constituency before the coming July 16 gubernatorial election.

The party revealed that the blood-thirsty evildoers have concluded plans to carry out their devilish act in no distance time.

New Telegraph recalls that gunmen had last week murdered the Chairman of APC in Atakumosa-East Local Government, Chief Gbenga Ogbara while his son, Aregbesola and wife sustained injuries during the attack at Igangan community.

The Director-General, Ileri-Oluwa Campaign Organisation of Governor Adegboye Oyetola, Ajibola Famurewa, who raised the alarm, during his condolence visit to the family of the deceased, however, called on security agencies to be at alert in order to forestall reoccurrence of the ugly incident in the axis.

Famurewa, who expressed shock over the unfortunate incident, said they have it on good authority that nine more chieftains of APC have been pencilled down for elimination.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...