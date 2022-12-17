2022 FIFA World Cup: Morocco’s magical run and Nigeria’s harvest of failures

Morocco broke the ceiling when they became the first African side to reach the semifinal of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar to the astonishment of the global audience, AJIBADE OLUSESAN writes that while the North African country conceived and is consciously building a football dynasty that could make them rule the game on the continent and beyond, Nigeria, the so-called giant of Africa, is steadily and systematically ruining its football which culminated in the Super Eagles missing out of the Mundial in the Middle-East.

Odegbami, Amokachi, others identify bane of Nigerian football

Youssef En-Nesyri rose above Portugal’s defenders

to head Morocco into the semifinal of the 2022 FIFA

World Cup to make his country the first African

team to reach that stage of the premier competition.

The Sevilla striker’s 42nd-minute header which created an

unprecedented record succinctly represents the giant leap in

Moroccan football and a fitting reward for the conscious and

vigorous efforts by the Arab nation to reinvigorate its football.

Morocco expectedly bowed out of the competition in the

semifinal after losing 2-0 to defending champions France

on Wednesday but they had done enough to change hearts

and minds about football on the continent, made history and

brought pride and joy to the Africans.

Their impactful organisation as a team, the flair, the robustness

of their football and the strength of their character could

redefine the game and the competition in the future; these

virtues are also the reflection of the purposefulness and focus

which the managers of football in that country added to the

administration of the game.

The Atlas Lions Cinderalla’s story in Qatar was not accidental;

it is a manifestation of the deliberate, meticulous and sustained

planning as well as direct implementation of strategy by

the Royal Moroccan Football Federation to uplift the game, a

phenomenon that is utterly lacking in most African countries.

They have been harvesting the rewards of their efforts and

many who have followed the steady growth in Moroccan football

would not be entirely surprised by the show witnessed in

Doha. They have been winning tournaments in recent years

and ostensibly many of their African brothers are yet to fully

take cognisance of the phenomenal rise of the Maghreb. In

fact, all aspects of the game in the North African country have

witnessed significant triumphs and incredible success in both

male and female football.

It is pertinent to note that Morocco rejigged the governance

structure of its domestic league to catapult it to an enviable

position of being the best on the continent. The overwhelming

proof came when two clubs from the country won both the

CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation last year.

Wydad Casablanca defeated Al-Ahly of Egypt in the final to

win the continent’s premier competition while Rennaissance

Barkane edged Orlando Pirates of South Africa to claim the

second-tier tournament.

They both clashed in the Super Cup (a season-opener in

Africa) which the less illustrious side Barkane won. In a rarity,

two clubs from the same country faced each other in the

all-Moroccan clash which is an indication of a strong domestic

football that ensured success in both continental club competitions.

Stressing their dominance in club football, Morocco won

the most recent African Nations Championship, a continental

competition reserved for footballers playing in Africa.

Resounding successes were also recorded in the men’s

FUTSAL national team who reached the quarter-final of the

World Cup last year after winning the African Cup of Nations

and Arab Cup while the Beach Soccer team finished third at

the African championship last year.

Morocco’s success is not limited to male football, the women’s

game has witnessed a tremendous lift in a predominantly

Muslim country and the indications are that they may soon

take over from traditional countries like Nigeria, Ghana and

Cameroon in the female game.

Just like in male competition, Moroccan side Rabat’s AS

FAR won the African Women’s Champions League for the

first time in their history after beating nine-time defending

champions Mamelodi Sundowns 4-0.

That success came a few months after the national team,

the Atlas Lionesses, reached the final of the Women’s African

Cup of Nations. They defeated the then-defending champions

the Super Falcons of Nigeria in the semifinal before narrowly

losing to Bayana Bayana of South Africa in the final.

The Atlas Lionesses have also qualified for the World Cup

slated for next year to become the first female side from the

Arab world to make it to the global tournament, sparking

unprecedented excitement in the women’s game in the region.

The U-17 girls also made it to the FIFA World Cup in India

where they gave a good account of themselves.

The North African country’s successes have not been reserved

only on the pitch as they have paid equal attention to

off-the-field activities that are key to success. Morocco hosted

several African football tournaments as well as events like

the CAF Awards in recent times, the women’s football symposium,

the African football revival symposium and training

workshops of African football administrators at significant

costs to the country.

This is the approach of the visionary President of the football

federation in that country, Fouzi Lekjaa, who set out the

vision of success through three key steps that include the

provision of world-class facilities, early talent identification

and grooming as well as recruiting highly qualified staff to

administer the game.

“The development of football in Morocco is founded on a

triangular approach that should form the basis of the development

of any system: facilities, talent and qualified personnel.

Along with my colleagues at the FRMF, I am convinced that

those three fundamentals have to be in place for the process

to develop as it should,” Lekjaa, a FIFA Council member, said

when explaining the FRMF strategy to develop the game in

the country.

At the heart of this vision is the setting up of the Mohammed

VI Football Academy, a $70 million world-class football

facility that opened three years ago near the capital Rabat

which covers 30 hectares of land, boasting world-class pitches,

a five-star hotel, two three-star hotels, dormitories, the latest

facilities and equipment.

This is the hub for the training of the country’s best footballers

as all the national teams camp and train at the facility under

the supervision of world-class coaches and administrators.

All 12 regions of Morocco have a smaller version of the

Mohammed VI Football Academy that identifies talented

footballers – both boys and girls – before the highest excelling

players are brought to the national centre in Rabat.

Some of these players from the national academy are recruited

by the top clubs in the country, contributing to the

strength of the domestic leagues and national teams.

“We have a team overseeing development across the country’s

12 regions, starting with talent identification, with young

players attending club academies. That’s why we’ve made

such a big effort to make sure clubs have their own academies,”

Lekjaa revealed.

“The regional academies are the same as the national academy,

just smaller. The best players from the regions go to the

centre of excellence, which has coaching and medical staff who

work with young players spotted in grassroots football and

take them up to the next level.

“That’s the way our development cycle is designed. It starts

with talent detection at grassroots level, with that talent then

channelling into the clubs, the regional academy and on to the

national centre of excellence.”

Having secured the facilities to help in grooming the talents,

the FRMF needed qualified personnel to implement the vision

of the leader.

This resulted in the decision to court the highly respected

Moroccan administrator, Mouad Hajji, who resigned from his

position as the General Secretary of Africa’s football governing

CAF to lead the implementation of the vision.

With Hajji’s arrival to implement Lekjaa’s plan, the men’s top-flight league and regional competitions were completely overhauled ensuring good wages for players while implementing professional structures for clubs in the country.

With Hajji's arrival to implement Lekjaa's plan, the men's top-flight league and regional competitions were completely overhauled ensuring good wages for players while implementing professional structures for clubs in the country.

player about $500 per month before further incentives for

players by their clubs, catapulting the league into the realms

of professionalism.

Similar modifications of the FUTSAL and Beach Soccer were

carried out with the setting up of leagues across the country

to ensure traction and boundless appeal among the populace.

While strengthening its domestic competitions, the FRMF’s

external strategy has been to host many African football events

and forge strong partnerships by signing cooperation agreements

with more than 30 federations on the continent.

This has resulted in reciprocal friendlies, the hosting of free

training camps for African national teams at the Mohammed

VI Football Complex and even the hosting of national team

matches of countries whose stadiums are not up to the standards

set by CAF and FIFA.

“Take the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, for example. We have

hosted more than 25 matches by using all our stadiums (stadia)

to welcome our brothers of different nationalities,” Lekjaa said.

Morocco’s desire to become a leader in African football is

heavily supported by the country’s leader King Mohammed VI

who has a passion for using sports to enhance continental cooperation

which has seen the country hosting many CAF events.

As Morocco’s outstanding reward for their efforts resonates

across the globe, people elsewhere are gnashing their team for

the outlandish failures that have characterised their football.

Nigerians today are dejected and disillusioned that like virtually

all facets of the country’s life, football has been plagued by utter

deterioration as poor administration invoked monumental failure

of national teams on the global stage while the local league

has been left in shambles. It is no gainsaying the fact that as

more serious-minded countries like Morocco are galvanising

their football with result-oriented strategies that have necessitated

intense successes, the game in Nigeria is rudderlessly

wallowing in limbo with attendant retrogression.

The global attention was fixed on FIFA World Cup for 30

days with no traces of Nigeria’s flag as the Super Eagles failed to

qualify for the Mundial. “That was the most excruciatingly painful

aspect of the tournament,” Felix Owolabi, ex-international

told our correspondent. “The World Cup has been excellent

and I can say it is one edition of the tournament that has been

the most interesting in recent years but as a Nigerian, how can

one be happy that the Super Eagles are not there? It is a huge

dent in our football.”

While Lekjaa has masterminded a robust growth of Moroccan

football through strategy and style in his eight years at the

saddle, his counterpart in Nigeria Amaju Pinnick who assumed

office at about the same time saw the game fall into the abyss

under his charge before he left the office in September this year.

Pinnick inherited a football that was basking in the euphoria

of success at the 2013 African Cup of Nations which the Super

Eagles won in South Africa, a run that was followed up with

the Golden Eaglets claiming the 2013 and 2015 FIFA U-17 World

Cup. The senior national team had also returned from the 2014

World Cup where they lost to France in the second round in a

respectable way. He also took charge of a league that had both

title sponsors and broadcast rights holders but all of these gains

filtered away within a few years of his reign.

Under his charge, the Eagles failed to qualify for consecutive

editions of AFCON; the team couldn’t defend their title in 2015

and still couldn’t make it to the fiesta two years later.

Eagles managed to qualify for the 2018 World cup only to

crash out in the first round for the second time in the history of

the country’s participation in the global football fiesta.

Nigeria also lost its pedigree as one of the powerhouses

in cadet competitions in the world as at a time both

U-17 and U-20 teams could not make it to continental

competitions that served as qualifiers for the World

Cups at that level.

The pinnacle of the shame came when the Eagles

failed to qualify for the World Cup in 2022 with perennial

rivals Black Stars of Ghana knocking them out in

a devastating fashion.

Clearly, with the collapse of the talent ecosystem and

its engineering at home, the NFF in its desire to cover

up its gross inefficiencies has consistently packed the

national team with foreign players of average individual

brilliance that were literally begged to don the

national colours. And that has been the unfortunate

trend since the 90s’ golden era of Nigerian football. The

fallout of ‘anyone that plays overseas is good enough’

is having a national team of strangers that are lacking

in cohesion, discipline and passion to play to strength.

Segun Odegbami, a retired former national team

captain said there had been a deliberate architecture put

in place to achieve a specific objective to conquer the

world by Nigerian football hegemony in the past which

culminated in the golden years of success in the 1980s

through the 90s but lamented that such novel ideals

had longed by abandoned following years of ineptitude

that beset administration of the game in the country.

“I remember in 1979 when the Green Eagles were

sent to Brazil for the first time in their history, spent 3

months in an isolated camp in Rio de Janeiro, tutored in

the Brazilian art of football, and played against various

clubs across Brazil,” he said.

“The country hired the most respected Brazilian

coach of that era, a professor of football, the coach that

took Portugal to the semi-finals of the 1966 World Cup

and headed the Brazilian academy of coaches. Nigeria

sent several Nigerian club coaches to Brazilian academies

to imbibe the Brazilian football system.

“By the time the Eagles and Nigerian coaches returned

to Nigeria, the players and the teams had transformed.

Within a few months of their return, the beauty

of their newly acquired style had infected the entire

country’s domestic football. Even ordinary warm-up

sessions by players all over the country took on the

Brazilian style, to this day!!”

“Spectators that came to watch the Eagles train and

play matches could see the difference between the

old and new Eagles from a mile away. The team had

added fresh dimensions to the kick-and-follow style

of Nigerian football pre-1979. They had added some

flamboyance, rhythm, individual expressiveness and

flair to their natural power, speed, physicality, fighting

spirit and dribbling.

“Thus was birthed a lethal combination of nature and

art in Nigerian football. Etim Esin, Daniel Amokachi,

Benjamin Ezeakor, Jay Jay Okocha, Kanu Nwankwo,

Tijani Babangida, Rashid Yekini, Samson Siasia, and a

whole generation of individually gifted players were

no accidents. They were products of a deliberate system

put in place.

“Less than one year into this new project and realm

in 1980, Nigeria won the African Cup of Nations. The

success was not an accident either. It was not a fluke.

Although not mature yet, a tradition had been conceived,

designed and executed in the boardrooms of the

Nigeria Football Association and the Sports Ministry.

“Nine years into the project, Pele saw the product

of that scheme in Scotland when he predicted that an

African team would win the World Cup before the turn

of the new century. Five years after Pele’s prediction,

Nigeria won her second continental trophy, played at

the World Cup and was 14 minutes away from qualifying

for the quarterfinals of the World Cup. Nigeria

rose in ranking to fifth in the world.”

Another former captain of the Super Eagles Daniel

Amokachi concurred with his senior colleague when

he said the lack of planning, poor organisation of the

domestic league and reliance on players born abroad

have decimated the growth of the game in Nigeria.

He said: “Do we have a solid developmental programme

for our young footballers, a proper long-term

plan for our national teams or develop a football identity

for the game in our country?

“I am a product of the Nigerian league. But have we

sorted all the issues around our domestic game, from

players welfare to the lack of television rights and the

chaos around the organisation of local football?

“I said something about our over-reliance on Nigerian

footballers in the diaspora which was misreported

in the media.

“My point is that when you consistently rely on

players developed and trained by other nations to

play for you, then you have seriously failed in your

important role of building future stars.

“There are bigger issues that have long bedevilled

the Nigerian game and until we fix them, we will just

be moving in a circle.”

The decline has been steady and noticeable for some

years now but another Eagles skipper Mikel Obi said

it became worse since 2019. The former Chelsea player

believes the talent is there but the system of appointing

coaches is faulty.

He said other African countries had caught up with

Nigeria by employing the right coaches. He said Morocco,

Senegal, Algeria, Tunisia and Egypt have now

moved ahead of Nigeria within a space of four years

because of the decision they took regarding coaches.

“The failure to qualify for the World Cup didn’t happen

by accident. It was a steady decline that started

in 2019 I think, and by 2020 the team had lost its fear

factor.”The kind of coaches these countries employed,

you will agree with me that it was intentional. Coaches

who understand the team’s strengths and weaknesses.

Work out quickly to get the best and here they are now.

With due respect to those responsible for appointments

of coaches in Nigeria; we haven’t had the system that

is best for our players,” he said.

Sam Sodje, a former Eagles defender agreed with

Mikel on the choice of coaches but he insisted the problem

transcended poor coaching. He said the game is

grappling with a fundamental crisis which needs urgent

attention. He berated the state of the league, saying

no country can thrive in football if its domestic league

is not running well.

“Morocco is celebrating a glorious outing at the

World Cup because they are doing the right thing.

They have arguably the best league in Africa, they

have facilities that can rival any European country,

and they have invested in training their technical men

and making grassroots development the centre of their

football administration. They are able to achieve this

much because they have the right people in charge and

that is what Nigerian football needs now. Nigerian football

needs to be rescued from the hands of those with

limited knowledge and experience in the deep matters

of the beautiful game. It needs people who must come

up with a plan and a strategy to get Nigerian football

back on track,” he said.

