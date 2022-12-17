2022 FIFA World Cup: Morocco’s magical run and Nigeria’s harvest of failures

Morocco broke the ceiling when they became the first African side to reach the semifinal of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar to the astonishment of the global audience, AJIBADE OLUSESAN writes that while the North African country conceived and is consciously building a football dynasty that could make them rule the game on the continent and beyond, Nigeria, the so-called giant of Africa, is steadily and systematically ruining its football which culminated in the Super Eagles missing out of the Mundial in the Middle-East.
- Odegbami, Amokachi, others identify bane of Nigerian football
Youssef En-Nesyri rose above Portugal’s defenders
to head Morocco into the semifinal of the 2022 FIFA
World Cup to make his country the first African
team to reach that stage of the premier competition.
The Sevilla striker’s 42nd-minute header which created an
unprecedented record succinctly represents the giant leap in
Moroccan football and a fitting reward for the conscious and
vigorous efforts by the Arab nation to reinvigorate its football.
Morocco expectedly bowed out of the competition in the
semifinal after losing 2-0 to defending champions France
on Wednesday but they had done enough to change hearts
and minds about football on the continent, made history and
brought pride and joy to the Africans.
Their impactful organisation as a team, the flair, the robustness
of their football and the strength of their character could
redefine the game and the competition in the future; these
virtues are also the reflection of the purposefulness and focus
which the managers of football in that country added to the
administration of the game.
The Atlas Lions Cinderalla’s story in Qatar was not accidental;
it is a manifestation of the deliberate, meticulous and sustained
planning as well as direct implementation of strategy by
the Royal Moroccan Football Federation to uplift the game, a
phenomenon that is utterly lacking in most African countries.
They have been harvesting the rewards of their efforts and
many who have followed the steady growth in Moroccan football
would not be entirely surprised by the show witnessed in
Doha. They have been winning tournaments in recent years
and ostensibly many of their African brothers are yet to fully
take cognisance of the phenomenal rise of the Maghreb. In
fact, all aspects of the game in the North African country have
witnessed significant triumphs and incredible success in both
male and female football.
It is pertinent to note that Morocco rejigged the governance
structure of its domestic league to catapult it to an enviable
position of being the best on the continent. The overwhelming
proof came when two clubs from the country won both the
CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation last year.
Wydad Casablanca defeated Al-Ahly of Egypt in the final to
win the continent’s premier competition while Rennaissance
Barkane edged Orlando Pirates of South Africa to claim the
second-tier tournament.
They both clashed in the Super Cup (a season-opener in
Africa) which the less illustrious side Barkane won. In a rarity,
two clubs from the same country faced each other in the
all-Moroccan clash which is an indication of a strong domestic
football that ensured success in both continental club competitions.
Stressing their dominance in club football, Morocco won
the most recent African Nations Championship, a continental
competition reserved for footballers playing in Africa.
Resounding successes were also recorded in the men’s
FUTSAL national team who reached the quarter-final of the
World Cup last year after winning the African Cup of Nations
and Arab Cup while the Beach Soccer team finished third at
the African championship last year.
Morocco’s success is not limited to male football, the women’s
game has witnessed a tremendous lift in a predominantly
Muslim country and the indications are that they may soon
take over from traditional countries like Nigeria, Ghana and
Cameroon in the female game.
Just like in male competition, Moroccan side Rabat’s AS
FAR won the African Women’s Champions League for the
first time in their history after beating nine-time defending
champions Mamelodi Sundowns 4-0.
That success came a few months after the national team,
the Atlas Lionesses, reached the final of the Women’s African
Cup of Nations. They defeated the then-defending champions
the Super Falcons of Nigeria in the semifinal before narrowly
losing to Bayana Bayana of South Africa in the final.
The Atlas Lionesses have also qualified for the World Cup
slated for next year to become the first female side from the
Arab world to make it to the global tournament, sparking
unprecedented excitement in the women’s game in the region.
The U-17 girls also made it to the FIFA World Cup in India
where they gave a good account of themselves.
The North African country’s successes have not been reserved
only on the pitch as they have paid equal attention to
off-the-field activities that are key to success. Morocco hosted
several African football tournaments as well as events like
the CAF Awards in recent times, the women’s football symposium,
the African football revival symposium and training
workshops of African football administrators at significant
costs to the country.
This is the approach of the visionary President of the football
federation in that country, Fouzi Lekjaa, who set out the
vision of success through three key steps that include the
provision of world-class facilities, early talent identification
and grooming as well as recruiting highly qualified staff to
administer the game.
“The development of football in Morocco is founded on a
triangular approach that should form the basis of the development
of any system: facilities, talent and qualified personnel.
Along with my colleagues at the FRMF, I am convinced that
those three fundamentals have to be in place for the process
to develop as it should,” Lekjaa, a FIFA Council member, said
when explaining the FRMF strategy to develop the game in
the country.
At the heart of this vision is the setting up of the Mohammed
VI Football Academy, a $70 million world-class football
facility that opened three years ago near the capital Rabat
which covers 30 hectares of land, boasting world-class pitches,
a five-star hotel, two three-star hotels, dormitories, the latest
facilities and equipment.
This is the hub for the training of the country’s best footballers
as all the national teams camp and train at the facility under
the supervision of world-class coaches and administrators.
All 12 regions of Morocco have a smaller version of the
Mohammed VI Football Academy that identifies talented
footballers – both boys and girls – before the highest excelling
players are brought to the national centre in Rabat.
Some of these players from the national academy are recruited
by the top clubs in the country, contributing to the
strength of the domestic leagues and national teams.
“We have a team overseeing development across the country’s
12 regions, starting with talent identification, with young
players attending club academies. That’s why we’ve made
such a big effort to make sure clubs have their own academies,”
Lekjaa revealed.
“The regional academies are the same as the national academy,
just smaller. The best players from the regions go to the
centre of excellence, which has coaching and medical staff who
work with young players spotted in grassroots football and
take them up to the next level.
“That’s the way our development cycle is designed. It starts
with talent detection at grassroots level, with that talent then
channelling into the clubs, the regional academy and on to the
national centre of excellence.”
Having secured the facilities to help in grooming the talents,
the FRMF needed qualified personnel to implement the vision
of the leader.
This resulted in the decision to court the highly respected
Moroccan administrator, Mouad Hajji, who resigned from his
position as the General Secretary of Africa’s football governing
CAF to lead the implementation of the vision.
With Hajji’s arrival to implement Lekjaa’s plan, the men’s top-flight league and regional competitions were completely overhauled ensuring good wages for players while implementing professional structures for clubs in the country.
The setting up of the first efficient women’s league in the With Hajji’s arrival to implement Lekjaa’s plan, the men’s top-flight league and regional competitions were completely overhauled ensuring good wages for players while implementing professional structures for clubs in the country. The setting up of the first efficient women’s league in the Arab world followed with the FRMF directly paying each
player about $500 per month before further incentives for
players by their clubs, catapulting the league into the realms
of professionalism.
Similar modifications of the FUTSAL and Beach Soccer were
carried out with the setting up of leagues across the country
to ensure traction and boundless appeal among the populace.
While strengthening its domestic competitions, the FRMF’s
external strategy has been to host many African football events
and forge strong partnerships by signing cooperation agreements
with more than 30 federations on the continent.
This has resulted in reciprocal friendlies, the hosting of free
training camps for African national teams at the Mohammed
VI Football Complex and even the hosting of national team
matches of countries whose stadiums are not up to the standards
set by CAF and FIFA.
“Take the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, for example. We have
hosted more than 25 matches by using all our stadiums (stadia)
to welcome our brothers of different nationalities,” Lekjaa said.
Morocco’s desire to become a leader in African football is
heavily supported by the country’s leader King Mohammed VI
who has a passion for using sports to enhance continental cooperation
which has seen the country hosting many CAF events.
As Morocco’s outstanding reward for their efforts resonates
across the globe, people elsewhere are gnashing their team for
the outlandish failures that have characterised their football.
Nigerians today are dejected and disillusioned that like virtually
all facets of the country’s life, football has been plagued by utter
deterioration as poor administration invoked monumental failure
of national teams on the global stage while the local league
has been left in shambles. It is no gainsaying the fact that as
more serious-minded countries like Morocco are galvanising
their football with result-oriented strategies that have necessitated
intense successes, the game in Nigeria is rudderlessly
wallowing in limbo with attendant retrogression.
The global attention was fixed on FIFA World Cup for 30
days with no traces of Nigeria’s flag as the Super Eagles failed to
qualify for the Mundial. “That was the most excruciatingly painful
aspect of the tournament,” Felix Owolabi, ex-international
told our correspondent. “The World Cup has been excellent
and I can say it is one edition of the tournament that has been
the most interesting in recent years but as a Nigerian, how can
one be happy that the Super Eagles are not there? It is a huge
dent in our football.”
While Lekjaa has masterminded a robust growth of Moroccan
football through strategy and style in his eight years at the
saddle, his counterpart in Nigeria Amaju Pinnick who assumed
office at about the same time saw the game fall into the abyss
under his charge before he left the office in September this year.
Pinnick inherited a football that was basking in the euphoria
of success at the 2013 African Cup of Nations which the Super
Eagles won in South Africa, a run that was followed up with
the Golden Eaglets claiming the 2013 and 2015 FIFA U-17 World
Cup. The senior national team had also returned from the 2014
World Cup where they lost to France in the second round in a
respectable way. He also took charge of a league that had both
title sponsors and broadcast rights holders but all of these gains
filtered away within a few years of his reign.
Under his charge, the Eagles failed to qualify for consecutive
editions of AFCON; the team couldn’t defend their title in 2015
and still couldn’t make it to the fiesta two years later.
Eagles managed to qualify for the 2018 World cup only to
crash out in the first round for the second time in the history of
the country’s participation in the global football fiesta.
Nigeria also lost its pedigree as one of the powerhouses
in cadet competitions in the world as at a time both
U-17 and U-20 teams could not make it to continental
competitions that served as qualifiers for the World
Cups at that level.
The pinnacle of the shame came when the Eagles
failed to qualify for the World Cup in 2022 with perennial
rivals Black Stars of Ghana knocking them out in
a devastating fashion.
Clearly, with the collapse of the talent ecosystem and
its engineering at home, the NFF in its desire to cover
up its gross inefficiencies has consistently packed the
national team with foreign players of average individual
brilliance that were literally begged to don the
national colours. And that has been the unfortunate
trend since the 90s’ golden era of Nigerian football. The
fallout of ‘anyone that plays overseas is good enough’
is having a national team of strangers that are lacking
in cohesion, discipline and passion to play to strength.
Segun Odegbami, a retired former national team
captain said there had been a deliberate architecture put
in place to achieve a specific objective to conquer the
world by Nigerian football hegemony in the past which
culminated in the golden years of success in the 1980s
through the 90s but lamented that such novel ideals
had longed by abandoned following years of ineptitude
that beset administration of the game in the country.
“I remember in 1979 when the Green Eagles were
sent to Brazil for the first time in their history, spent 3
months in an isolated camp in Rio de Janeiro, tutored in
the Brazilian art of football, and played against various
clubs across Brazil,” he said.
“The country hired the most respected Brazilian
coach of that era, a professor of football, the coach that
took Portugal to the semi-finals of the 1966 World Cup
and headed the Brazilian academy of coaches. Nigeria
sent several Nigerian club coaches to Brazilian academies
to imbibe the Brazilian football system.
“By the time the Eagles and Nigerian coaches returned
to Nigeria, the players and the teams had transformed.
Within a few months of their return, the beauty
of their newly acquired style had infected the entire
country’s domestic football. Even ordinary warm-up
sessions by players all over the country took on the
Brazilian style, to this day!!”
“Spectators that came to watch the Eagles train and
play matches could see the difference between the
old and new Eagles from a mile away. The team had
added fresh dimensions to the kick-and-follow style
of Nigerian football pre-1979. They had added some
flamboyance, rhythm, individual expressiveness and
flair to their natural power, speed, physicality, fighting
spirit and dribbling.
“Thus was birthed a lethal combination of nature and
art in Nigerian football. Etim Esin, Daniel Amokachi,
Benjamin Ezeakor, Jay Jay Okocha, Kanu Nwankwo,
Tijani Babangida, Rashid Yekini, Samson Siasia, and a
whole generation of individually gifted players were
no accidents. They were products of a deliberate system
put in place.
“Less than one year into this new project and realm
in 1980, Nigeria won the African Cup of Nations. The
success was not an accident either. It was not a fluke.
Although not mature yet, a tradition had been conceived,
designed and executed in the boardrooms of the
Nigeria Football Association and the Sports Ministry.
“Nine years into the project, Pele saw the product
of that scheme in Scotland when he predicted that an
African team would win the World Cup before the turn
of the new century. Five years after Pele’s prediction,
Nigeria won her second continental trophy, played at
the World Cup and was 14 minutes away from qualifying
for the quarterfinals of the World Cup. Nigeria
rose in ranking to fifth in the world.”
Another former captain of the Super Eagles Daniel
Amokachi concurred with his senior colleague when
he said the lack of planning, poor organisation of the
domestic league and reliance on players born abroad
have decimated the growth of the game in Nigeria.
He said: “Do we have a solid developmental programme
for our young footballers, a proper long-term
plan for our national teams or develop a football identity
for the game in our country?
“I am a product of the Nigerian league. But have we
sorted all the issues around our domestic game, from
players welfare to the lack of television rights and the
chaos around the organisation of local football?
“I said something about our over-reliance on Nigerian
footballers in the diaspora which was misreported
in the media.
“My point is that when you consistently rely on
players developed and trained by other nations to
play for you, then you have seriously failed in your
important role of building future stars.
“There are bigger issues that have long bedevilled
the Nigerian game and until we fix them, we will just
be moving in a circle.”
The decline has been steady and noticeable for some
years now but another Eagles skipper Mikel Obi said
it became worse since 2019. The former Chelsea player
believes the talent is there but the system of appointing
coaches is faulty.
He said other African countries had caught up with
Nigeria by employing the right coaches. He said Morocco,
Senegal, Algeria, Tunisia and Egypt have now
moved ahead of Nigeria within a space of four years
because of the decision they took regarding coaches.
“The failure to qualify for the World Cup didn’t happen
by accident. It was a steady decline that started
in 2019 I think, and by 2020 the team had lost its fear
factor.”The kind of coaches these countries employed,
you will agree with me that it was intentional. Coaches
who understand the team’s strengths and weaknesses.
Work out quickly to get the best and here they are now.
With due respect to those responsible for appointments
of coaches in Nigeria; we haven’t had the system that
is best for our players,” he said.
Sam Sodje, a former Eagles defender agreed with
Mikel on the choice of coaches but he insisted the problem
transcended poor coaching. He said the game is
grappling with a fundamental crisis which needs urgent
attention. He berated the state of the league, saying
no country can thrive in football if its domestic league
is not running well.
“Morocco is celebrating a glorious outing at the
World Cup because they are doing the right thing.
They have arguably the best league in Africa, they
have facilities that can rival any European country,
and they have invested in training their technical men
and making grassroots development the centre of their
football administration. They are able to achieve this
much because they have the right people in charge and
that is what Nigerian football needs now. Nigerian football
needs to be rescued from the hands of those with
limited knowledge and experience in the deep matters
of the beautiful game. It needs people who must come
up with a plan and a strategy to get Nigerian football
back on track,” he said.