2022 FIFA World Cup: Sports Minister rues Eagles’ ouster

…condemns vandalisation of National Stadium, Abuja

TheMinisterof Sports, Sunday Dare has expressed disappointment over the ouster of the Super Eagles from the Qatar 2002 FIFA World Cup billed for November. Reacting to the failure to clinch fourth straight ticket to the Mundial, Dare said: “We drew 0-0 in Kumasi and drew 1-1 here and the away goal rule gave Ghana the edge.

It is most unfortunate and regrettable that we are not going to Qatar, but that is sports. Nothing is 100% certain. “The Federal Government gave every support necessary. We got the stadium ready in all its glory. We mobilised Nigerians and other football lovers to fill up the stadium. The NFF called up a solid cast of players.

60,000 voices sang the National anthem in what must have been one of the most uplifting moments one could imagine. The fans gave their vocal support till the very end. “We will review all that we did leading to the game take tough steps to redirect the development of our football and restore the DNA of Nigerian football.

Whatever isnecessarywillbedonequietly, firmlyanddeterminedly. “I believe better days are ahead for Nigerian football but only if we make the necessary changes. We need to rebrand our football and return to the grassroots and youth football culture of the past. Nigeria is a football-loving nation and it deserves the best.

“I understand the unhappiness that followed our non-qualification for Qatar 2022. We take responsibility. We will rebuild and we thank the Super Eagles players for their service. Our apologies as a Football administration ecosystem go out to fans who struggled to make it to their appropriate seating positions. On the vandalisation of the stadium by fans shortly after the match, the minister said: “Destroying sporting infrastructure is not acceptable regardless of the unhappiness. The Nigerians that did this must be condemned. “We are close to having a football masterplan and will soon deliver sports as business policy which we believe is the only sustainable pathway to a viable sports sector.” Meanwhile, the Investigative Panel set up to look into the post match vandalisation of the stadium has Retired DIG Sanni Usman as chairman with Dr. Henry Nzekwu as vice Chairman while Alhaji Abba Yola, Mrs. Tayo Oreweme and Mr. Mitchell Obi are some of the members.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...