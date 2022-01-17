Business

2022: Foreign investors need convincing before big bets

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu

OUTLOOK

Issue of dollar demand backlog would need to be addressed and the overall FX liquidity framework improved to enhance investor confidence

 

Financial analysts have said that foreign investors may need better convincing before making big bets in Nigeria in 2022.

The analysts at Cardinal- Stone Research, who stated this in the report tagged ‘2022 Macro Outlook Consolidating Recovery,’ said while foreign reserve had accrued in recent months, capital inflows into the country remain weak due to slow FX reforms and uncertainties surrounding dividend and profit repatriation.

 

They said: “In our view, the issue of dollar demand backlogs would need to be addressed, and the overall

FX liquidity framework improved to enhance investor confidence. In addition, foreign investors may require an enhanced carry  trade that reflects Nigeria’s risk environment, especially in the pre-election year 2022.

The hawkish rendition of developed market central banks is likely to increase the risk of capital reversals in the preelection year.” They noted that economic recovery gained momentum in Q3’21, as the low base in the non-oil sector supported output  and secured a growth level of 4.0 per cent.

“In particular, positive momentum was seen in heavyweight sectors like trade and real estate (21.0 per cent of the economy), both of which are on the path to their first yearly growth in six years.

“The latter may have fed off prolonged periods of low-interest rates, while the former likely benefited from improved cross-country business activities upon border re-opening and less stringent COVID restrictions.

“However, Nigeria still lagged SSA peers from a growth perspective, with the oil sector shaving off 1.0 per cent of real GDP growth due to low crude oil production linked to terminal shut-ins and weaker investment.

“Over the medium term, we expect growth to range between 2.0 per cent and 2.8 per cent.

The upper band of the growth range is almost at par with the population growth, implying a flat-to-falling per capita in the near term.

“Farther out, we think economic and structural reforms that focus on enabling private investment are necessary to accelerate growth to the 2015 level of about 6.7 per cent. Indonesia’s policy shift in 1985/86 could serve as a lesson for Nigeria.

 

“We expect inflation to extend its moderation for most of H1’22 on the impact of high base effect. However, the base effect should begin to wane in May 2022, leaving legroom for MoM price worries to become more evident.

“These MoM pressures could reflect a projected naira depreciation to N440/$ at the I&E, continued parallel market premium, heightened security menace, and, more importantly, a likely increase in PMS and electricity prices,” they said.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

