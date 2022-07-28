News

2022 Hajj: Another 103 Ogun pilgrims return home

Another batch of 103 Ogun State pilgrims comprising of 55 females and 48 males arrived in Nigeria safely after a successful completion of hajj exercise. The Executive Secretary, Ogun State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Salau Dauda, who disclosed this via a telephone interview with the board’s Information Officers, Mrs. Nofisàt Alapoti and Mr. Gafar Alabi, said the pilgrims arrived in Nigeria on Tuesday, July 26, at exactly 1.10pm via the Muritala Muhammad International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos aboard AZMAN Airline. Salau, who described this year’s hajj exercise as a successful one going by the good virtues displayed by the pilgrims, said Allah has really been merciful to the state since the operations began, while attributing the achievement recorded to the Dapo Abiodun-led administration, especially for undiluted support given to the board.

 

