Islam

2022 Hajj: ‘Don’t hire ‘briefcase’ airlines for pilgrims’ airlifting’

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Independent Hajj Reporters has urged the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), to abide by its set guidelines in selecting airlines that would not abandon pilgrims before and after the 2022 Hajj operations. The organisation also called on the screening panel put in place by the commission to refer to previous benchmarks, history of performance and failures, current status of such airlines, as well as their ability and capacity to meet targeted airlift schedules.

The Independent Hajj Reporters disclosed this in a statement signed by its national coordinator, Mohammed Ibrahim on Monday. The CSO recalled that the commission has set up a committee to screen prospective airliners that have applied to airlift the 2022 Hajj pilgrims from Nigeria. “The committee should not sacrifice safety and competence for a lower air fare because such move will be counterproductive to Hajj operations,” the CSO said.

It further tasked the NAHCON screening committee to abide by ARTICLE 6 Under CARRIER’S OBLIGATIONS in its airlift agreements with Hajj carriers. Article 6.1 of the agreement states that selected Hajj carriers should have and be able to deploy a wide bodied aircraft with a minimum seating capacity of about 300 passengers and a maximum seating capacity of 540 with a provision of leg-room allowance of about 33cm and above for the entire operation. It is also provided that where necessary, similar substitute thereof approved in writing by the Commission and certified by the NCAA and Saudi GACA.

It added that such Hajj Carrier shall provide the aircraft referred to in Article 6.1 above, fully equipped, maintained and fuelled, with qualified, licensed and experienced technical crew with appropriate back-up in accordance with ICAO/NCAA Regulations as necessary and sufficient to operate the flights. Carrier shall be responsible for the crew salaries, allowances and other expenses (including lodging and transportation to and from the Airport), positioning and repositioning, meals and allowances for the flight crew, flight attendants and other operational personnel. It is the duty of the Carrier to comply with Saudi laws prohibiting the importation of alcohol by air crew and prohibiting none Muslims from entering the Holy cities of Makkah and Madinah

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Islam

Dawah Front woos Muslim professors from Nigeria, US, UK, Canada, for agric project, training institute

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Dawah Front of Nigeria (DFN) has rallied Professors of Agriculture and Agric value chain as well as other experts who are its members from Nigeria, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia for its projects, including a large-scale agric scheme and training institute. The National coordinator of the Islamic group, Alhaji Abdul Gafar […]
Islam

Islamic City: Respect C of O, MURIC tells FG, Ogun

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Disturbed by the planned demolition of the entire Islamic City located at the Pakuro-Lotto axis of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has appealed to the Federal Ministry of Works and the Ogun State Government to respect the Certificate of Occupancy (‘C of O’) Muslim community. The group said that the planto demolish the […]
Islam

No completion of COVID-19 vaccine two dose, no Hajj, Saudi tells Nigerian Pilgrims

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

The Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health has decided to require all external pilgrims from Nigeria and other nations wishing to perform Hajj this year to obtain two doses of WHOapproved vaccine for COVID-19. The Hujjaj will be required to receive the second dose of the vaccine before arriving in the Kingdom one week before Hajj. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica