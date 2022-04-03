2022: Innoson set to produce 60,000 vehicles per annum

…set to hand over 150,000 garbage compressors to Anambra govt.

Nigeria’s largest indigenous carmaker, Innoson Motors said its immediate focus is to reach production of over 60,000 vehicles annually this year.

This came as the company has also disclosed that it would soon hand over 150 garbage compressors to the Anambra State Government as part of the facilities being put in place by the Gov Charles Soludo’s administration to battle environmental pollution in the area.

Chairman of the company, Mr. Innocent Chukwuma who spoke to the members of the Correspondent Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists Anambra State he noted: “At the moment we are producing 10,000 vehicles every year but with the installation of more automated lines for the coupling of vehicles and it’s fabrication we shall be producing 60,000 vehicles yearly and this would go a long way to meet and over shoot our production capacity.

At the moment we produce and supply our products to five countries in Africa which includes Mali, Chad, Ghana, Sierra Leone and Cote De Ivorie among others and with this recent development we shall be ahead of demand for our brand. Also the Anambra State government has ordered for the production of garbage compressors to be used in the clearing of refuse in the area and already we are supplying over 150,000 of them in the meantime; he said.

He also announced that the company is opening a branch in Owerri Imo State capital to also expand its operational base.

Chukwuma said that the current expansion effort was to actualise the group’s mission to become a giant in vehicle manufacturing in Africa by serving Nigeria’s and Africa’s vehicle needs.

“The Innoson factory expansion will be situated at Naze Owerri in Imo State. We have already acquired about 150,000sqm land for this project and construction works are ongoing,” he said.

He appreciated the media for their support and partnership with his organisation. Also speaking, Mr. Cornel Osigwe, Head, Corporate Communications, Innoson Group who led the group round the facility, expressed excitement over Gov. Charles Soludo’s endorsement of Innoson vehicle as the official vehicle for Anambra State.

He said that the show of faith by Gov. Soludo showed the durability and capacity of the made in Nigeria vehicle. “Gov. Soludo is the first Governor to use Innoson vehicles as official vehicle and we are hopeful that such endorsement will increase patronage from other state governments, corporate organisations and other well-meaning Nigerians.

Osigwe said the company was currently migrating from manual production to a fully automated production plant. Earlier in his address, Mr. Emmanuel Ilozue, Chairman, Correspondents’ Chapel, Anambra State said the visit was to strengthen media partnership with the group.

“You are breaking grounds in the automobile industry and contributing to the economy of the state and country at large. It is commendable and worthy of emulation. “We are here on this facility tour to see and get first hand information on your entrepreneurial activities to help the media educate and inspire residents of the state,” Ilozue said.

Highlights of the event was the presentation of award of recognition as ‘Craftsman’ per excellent by the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Anambra State Council.

