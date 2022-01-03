2022: Issues that will shape the polity

Ekiti/Osun guber, electoral bill, APC convention, primary elections to shape polity in 2022

As a year preceding a general election, 2022 is expected to be a busy one for the various stakeholders in the electoral process, particularly the political parties and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). FELIX NWANERI reports on the major issues that will shape Nigeria’s political space within the yea

The year, 2022, promises to be an interesting one for Nigerians as it is one preceding a general election year.

The elections are billed to commence with that for the presidency on February 18, 2023, given the schedule announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on April 28, 2021. Chairman of the electoral commission, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, who disclosed the date on April 28, 2021, then said the general election was one year, nine months, two weeks and six days 660 days from the date of the announcement, hence the need for preparation.

He added that the complete timetable would be out before the end of 2021. “By the principle established by the commission, the 2023 general election will hold on Saturday 18th February 2023 which is exactly one year, nine months, two weeks and six days or 660 days from today.

We hope to release the timetable and schedule of activities for the general election immediately after the Anambra governorship election scheduled to hold on November 6, 2021. “To do so, there should be clarity and certainty about the electoral legal framework to govern the election. We are confident that the National Assembly will do the needful in earnest,” Yakubu said. The 2023 general election is less than 14 months from now and the electoral commission is yet to release the timetable and schedule of activities, however, there is no doubt that the race for the polls has started as interests are being expressed in various quarters by those who wish to contest for the various offices up for grab. For instance, jostle for the presidential tickets of the two major political parties – All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), that for governorship of the states, where gubernatorial elections will hold as well as tickets for senatorial, House of Representatives and states Assembly tickets have started and are expected to gather momentum before the second quarter of the year. President Muhammadu Buhari has already assured the international community of the readiness of his administration to hand over power to winners of a free and fair general election. He gave the assurance in his presentation at the recent virtual summit hosted by the President of the United State, Joe Biden. Buhari, particularly, said that necessary mechanisms would be strengthened to ensure that Nigeria witnessed another peaceful transfer of power by May 29, 2023, when he is billed to serve out his second term. His words: “As we countdown to our next general elections in 2023, we remain committed to putting in place and strengthening all necessary mechanisms to ensure that Nigeria will not only record another peaceful transfer of power to an elected democratic government, but will also ensure that the elections are conducted in a free, fair and transparent manner. “I am proud to state that Nigeria has

had over two decades of uninterrupted democratic governance and has unequivocally remained committed to upholding the core values and principles of democracy. Since assuming office in 2015, we have been able to introduce mechanisms to ensure free, fair and credible elections. We have strengthened our key anti-corruption agencies in collaboration with international partners and have undertaken several anti-corruption measures and initiatives.” While the clock gradually ticks towards 2023, the general election would be heralded by governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states, respectively. The elections are billed to hold on June 18 in Ekiti State and July 16 in Osun State. This chain of elections explains why 2022 would be a busy one for INEC and other stakeholders in the electoral process, particularly the political given that primaries to nominate candidates, who will fly their respective flags in the forthcoming elections are expected to be conducted within the year. Besides the parties getting busy, the various security agencies would also be put on their toes given the intrigues that usually trail major elections. The machinations are also expected spur the respective anti-corruption agencies to action as politics is like war which almost every tactics deployed is considered fair. Equally expected to gather momentum as the year progresses is the gale of endorsements and defections that usually characterise election years. The supremacy battle between political godfathers and their godsons each election year is also expected resurface as most outgoing governors have already started scheming on anointing their respective successors. It also expected that the politics of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill would be part of issues that will dominate the political space in 2022, while Anambra State will have a new governor in the person of a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof Chukwuma Soludo. Electoral Act Amendment Bill debate There is no doubt that the debate on the Electoral Act Amendment Bill will be on the front burner by the time members of the National Assembly resume on January 18 as controversy has continued to trail President Buhari’s decision to withhold his assent to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2021 passed by the National Assembly. The bill provides for electronic transmission of election results as well as mandates political parties to hold only direct primaries for aspirants seeking elective positions. The bill was passed by the National Assembly on November 8, 2021 and forwarded to President on November 19. The passage followed the consideration of the report of the Conference Committee of the Senate and House of Representatives on the bill. In line with customary legislative procedures, the two chambers had in September 2021, set up Conference Committees to reconcile disparity in the versions of the bill as passed by the SenateandtheHouseof Representatives. The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on October 13, constituted a seven-man conference committee to meet with their counterparts in the House to harmonize the differences in the Senate and House versions of the bill. The Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi (APC, Kebbi North), who chaired the Conference Committee in the Senate, presented the report on the harmonized version of the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, 2021. The committee at its retreat considered and adopted 21 clauses in the bill, including the contentious clause 52; which makes provision for electronic transmission of election results. On the nomination of candidates by the political parties as contained in Clause 87, both houses endorsed the direct primary option for the various political parties. The clause reads: “A political party seeking to nominate candidates for elections under this bill shall hold direct primaries for aspirants to all elective positions, which shall be monitored by the commission (INEC).” But the President declined his assent to bill which many believed would have gone a long way to help reform the country’s electoral process and make elections more credible. The rejection was conveyed in letters read in the two chambers of the National Assembly on December 21, by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila. In a letter to the National Assembly, President Buhari noted that the mandatory use of direct primaries for all political parties in the country will be too expensive to execute. He added that it will put a financial burden on Nigeria’s slim resources. He also stated that conducting direct primary elections will be tasking, explaining that since such mode of election means a large turnout of voters, the move would stretch the security agencies. The President also expressed fears that the proposed mandatory use of direct primaries will amount to violation of citizens’ rights as well as lead to the marginalisation of smaller political parties. He maintained that political parties should decide the best way to pick their candidates for elections, noting that his stance was based on a careful review and consultations. As expected, Buhari’s action sparked a chain of reactions from stakeholders. While the President has the backing of the governors, interestingly from both the APC and PDP, initial reaction by most senators showed that members of the Red Chamber were poised to override the President’s veto but they later made a detour, saying they will consult with the House of Representatives on how to respond to the President’s decision. In the House of Representatives, it was less of threat as Gbajabiamila, in his end of the year speech, said the Green Chamber will decide on the way forward on the bill by the time members resume from the Christmas and New Year break. He, particularly, noted that there would be no need to throw away the baby with the bathwater.

FCT Area Council polls

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council elections will hold on February 12 and INEC has already released the final list of 478 candidates nominated for the polls by 14 political parties to contest for 68 constituencies, made up of 110 candidates as chairmen and vice-chairmen for the six area councils and 363 candidates for 62 councillorship positions. A summary of the list shows that 55 candidates including three females were nominated for the chairmanship election and one female vicechairman, for the six area councils in FCT. Also, 363 made up of 332 male and 31 females were nominated as candidates for councillorship election in the six area councils.

APC national convention

There is no doubt that stake is high as the clock ticks towards the national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) billed for February. The exercise will see members of the ruling party converging at Abuja to elect a new National Working Committee (NWC) that will take over from the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC). For most party faithful, it is optimism ahead of the national convention but there is no doubt that apprehension has characterized its build-up given the intrigues already playing out. What many see as a family affair is gradually turning to a test of political might among party chieftains, who are out to do battle over control of the party’s structures ahead of the 2023 general election, particularly the presidential poll. While the various gladiators for the APC plum job are leaving nothing to chance in their respective bids, the belief in most political quarters is that the national convention would be more than an exercise to elect members of the ruling party’s executive as those angling to fly the party’s flag in the next presidential election have aligned themselves behind the chairmanship hopefuls. The belief is that next national chairman, besides preparing the party for the 2023 general election, will have to deal with enormous issues it will inherit from the outgoing and past leadership and ensure that the party truly live up to its progressives credentials beyond just the name. The new chairman would also be saddled with the responsibility of changing the current perception of the party among Nigerians, rekindle the hope and confidence of chieftains of the party and more importantly, ensure a level playing ground to all aspirants for the various elective position that will be contested for in the 2023 elections. Among the candidates jostling for the national chairmanship position of the party are Senators Abdullahi Adamu, Tanko Al-Makura, George Akume, Sani Musa and Danjuma Goje. Also in the race are former Governors Ali Modu Sheriff and Abdulaziz Yari as well as a former National Deputy Chairman of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), Saliu Mustapha. All the candidates are former governors with the exception of Senator Musa, who represents Niger East at the National Assembly and Mustapha.

Anambra governorship inauguration

The swearing-in of the Governorelect of Anambra State, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, will take place on March 17. The former governor of the CBN, who contested the November 6, 2021 governorship election on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), defeated 17 others to emerge as successor to Willie Obiano. Soludo polled a total of 112,229 votes to defeat his closest rival, Valentine Ozigbo of the PDP, who scored 53, 807 to emerge second. Anday Uba of APC got a total of 43,285 votes to claim the third position, while the candidate of Young Peoples Party (YPP), Ifeanyi Ubah, came fourth with 21,261 votes. Already, Soludo has promised to hit the ground running from his first day in office. He also pledged to run an all-inclusive government that would focus on problem-solving and value addition to the state. He also said he would pursue peace and unite the people in order to bring the much-needed value to the state. The professor of Economics, who described his victory as divine, also stressed that he would not be overwhelmed by his triumph at the poll. He said his focus would be the enormity of the work ahead of him as governor. His words: “We have fought a political fight and we have gone to court and now is the time for us to come together to build the state. The incumbent governor wanted me to succeed him among all other contestants, and he worked hard to ensure that APGA won the election. “Now that APGA has won, and the Governor-elect has emerged, it is time for us to work as a political party and also extend our friendship to other party members in the state, in order to build the state. It is about bringing value to the people and I will work with those who will bring value to the people, and turn Anambra State into an industrial hub that we all envisage. I will reach out to them in the ‘Anambra Spirit’ in order to develop the state together. “I have understanding of a few things on how government and institutions work, and the bureaucracy in governance. Again, my governorship will be a continuation of APGA government, so, I expect a very seamless transition process and good governance.

Ekiti, Osun guber elections

Governorship elections will hold in Ekiti and Osun states, respectively on June 18 and July 16 this year, In Ekiti, the second tenure of Governor Kayode Fayemi will elapse on October 15, means that his successor will emerge on the July 16 gubernatorial poll, while Governor Gboyega Oyetola, who assumed office as governor of Osun State for the first term on November 28, 2018, would be seeking for a second term in office. INEC released the timetable for both elections on June 16, 2021, and according to the schedule signed by the commission’s Secretary, Mrs. Rose Oriaran-Anthony, the electoral body will issue notice for the Ekiti election on January, 2022 Conduct of party primaries including resolution of disputes arising from the primaries would be between January 4 and 29, while commencement of campaign by the parties in public begins on March 20 and ends on June 16. For the Osun poll, notice of election would be issued on February 15, while party primaries are expected to hold between February 16 and March 12. Campaign for the polls begins on April 17 and ends on July 14. Already, an array of political gladiators have indicated interest or are touted to be interested in flying the flag of opposition of the APC and PDP in Ekiti State. Those that have shown interest in the Ekiti top job on the platform of the ruling APC in the state include the senator representing Ekiti Central at the National Assembly, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, the immediate past Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Biodun Oyebanji; Olawale Fapohunda, Femi Bamisile, Makinde Araoye and Ademola Popoola. For the PDP are the senator representing Ekiti South, Senator Biodun Olujimi, former Governor Segun Oni; a former deputy governor, Prof Olusola Eleka; Kayode Adaramodu and Otunba Bisi Kolawole. In Osun State, Governor Oyetola, who is bidding for a second term, is likely to pick the ticket of the APC with ease, while the PDP has so far seen the likes of its governorship candidate in 2018, Senator Ademola Adeleke, Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi, Hon. Sanya Omirin, Prince Dotun Babayemi, Alhaji Fatai Akinbade and Mr. Dele Adeleke picked the expression of interest and nomination forms.

Primary elections for 2023 polls

The primaries of the various political parties to elect those who will fly their respective flags in the 2023 general elections will hold this year and scheming for the respective tickets of the two major parties – APC and PDP – for the positions that would be contested for during the polls are expected to dominate the political space. Indications to this have already emerged given recent developments in the polity though the unresolved issues of zoning between the two leading parties is said to be the main reason why none of those nursing ambition to contest the poll has publicly declared interest.

No doubt, the campaigns for the 2023 general election are yet to commence but there is apprehension in some quarters over the ethnic card being played by most political stakeholders as well as socio-political and ethnic groups across the country. The incumbent president, Buhari, is on his second term and will bow out on May 29, 2023. But ahead of the February 18, 2023, poll that will produce his successor, it is a fierce debate over where power would shift to. So far, regions, geopolitical zones and even names of personalities have been mentioned. On paper, power is expected to shift to the southern part of the country given the zoning arrangement between Nigeria’s two geographical divides (North and South), which took effect from 1999. However, there are indications that the rotational presidency is likely to be discarded this time if emerging developments in the polity are anything to go by. Perhaps, the raging zoning debate, explains why the two leading political parties, unlike in the past, have been playing mind games over where their respective tickets for the 2023 presidential election will go to as well as the waiting-game being played by the various presidential hopefuls. The belief is that the PDP led by a former President of the Senate, Iyorchia Ayu, will zone its presidential ticket to the North given the body language of the party’s leadership. This conviction is despite the insistence by most southern leaders that anything short of the presidency in 2023 would not be acceptable as the North would have been in power for eight straight years through Buhari by 2023. However, it has been argued in some political circles that since the last president produced by the PDP (Goodluck Jonathan) is from the South, it would be wise for the party to zone its 2023 presidential ticket to the North in line with its zoning arrangement. For the APC, which has no formal zoning arrangement in its constitution, the belief is that the leadership of the party will give its ticket to the South given that Buhari hails from the North. But politics being a game of the possible in which nothing is foreclosed, most analysts are of the view that the chance of the South getting the presidential ticket of the ruling party as well as that of the PDP hangs in the balance. Reasons for this are not farfetched. The North, for instance, seems not disposed to relinquishing power after Buhari as some political leaders from the region are canvassing that their area should hold on to power, at least, for another four years, so that the region will be at par with the South. The present democratic dispensation is 22 years old and the power rotation arrangement, though not constitutional, has seen the South had the presidency for 13 years through Chief Olusegun Obasanjo (South-West, 1999-2007) and Jonathan (South-South, 2010-2015), while the North would have been in power for 11 years by the time Buhari completes his second term in 2023 (2015-2023) as Umaru Yaar’Adua, who succeeded Obasanjo in 2007, passed on barely three years in office. Some of the gladiators, hoping to succeed President Buhari within the APC and PDP folds, have mainly announced their ambitions through campaign posters sponsored by either cronies or support groups on the various social media platforms, thereby raising concerns over the seriousness or otherwise of their aspiration among party stakeholders. The various support groups have through the channel announced the presidential ambitions of the National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai and Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi. Other APC chieftains, who have their posters either on the streets or the social media are the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi; Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello; Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum and Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, among others. Similarly, such campaign posters have equally hinted on the aspirations of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar; former Senate presidents, Anyim Pius Anyim and Bukola Saraki; ex-governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi; a former governor of Kano State; Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso; Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal; Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed and a former presidential aide, Doyin Okupe, all on the platform of the PDP.

Next move by outgoing governors

Nineteen out of the country’s 36 state governors would be leaving their respective offices between 2022 and 2023. They are Willie Obiano (Anambra), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Nasir el-Rufai (Kaduna), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Aminu Masari (Katsina), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa) and Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano). Others are Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Darius Ishaku (Taraba), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Sani Bello (Niger), Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta) and Ben Ayade (Cross River). The question over their next political moves is: Having dominated the political landscape in their respective states for more than six years, will they be heading to the National Assembly, particularly the Senate, which has become a nest for former governors, or the presidency, which has always been the target of most outgoing governors? Presently, 16 former governors are in the Senate and there is no doubt, each of the second term governors will prefer to remain politically relevant by clinging to power in one way or the other, but politics, being the game of the possible, analysts are not ruling out a decline in the political fortune of some them by the time they leave office. This position is predicated on the fact that there is always a precipitous loss in stature after attainment of great heights in politics either by one’s own doing or as a result of circumstance. A justification of this assumption is the story of some former governors, who left office in 2019 after serving out the constitutional allowed two terms. These former governors dominated the political landscape in their respective states, while they held sway and dictated who got what, when and how. But, just two years after leaving office, most of them have experienced the epic fall that usually come with attainment of great political heights, with only a handful still relevant in the polity. Besides their next political moves, the governors are also burdened by succession battles in their respective domains. Ordinarily, that would not have been their yoke given that democracy grants the people, the liberty to choose their leaders through periodic elections, but because of undue advantage, which power confers on its wielders, especially in developing countries like Nigeria, most leaders do not toy with the issue of their succession.

Endorsement game

The build-up to the 2023 general election, especially that of the presidency has forced some political leaders and groups across the country to return to the game they know how to play best – politics of opportunism, following recent endorsement of the various gladiators jostling for positions and which is expected to heighten as 2022 progresses. The rush to endorse the various gladiators is even when most of them have not publicly declared their interest for the presidential contest besides criss-crossing the length and breadth of the country, consulting with different groups and stakeholders, including former leaders as well as testing the political waters either directly or indirectly through what some analysts and observers have termed the “poster game.” But as the campaign posters for the presidential election continue to flood major cities across the states of the federation and the social media, refutation has been the response from the camps of the various politicians linked to them. On some of the campaign posters, the gladiators were presented as presidential aspirants, while as vice presidential aspirants in others. But lull is the word in most of the political camps for now. However, New Telegraph gathered that the unresolved issue of zoning among the two main political parties is the main reason why most of those nursing ambition to contest the 2023 presidential poll from launching their respective bids. Despite the mind game being played by most of the 2023 presidential hopefuls, the likes of Tinubu, Wike, Saraki, Kwankwaso, Moghalu and Okupe have been receiving endorsements from some individuals and groups.

Anti-graft war

Politics is like war to many, so whatever weapon deployed to incapacitate opponents is considered fair. Against this backdrop, there is no doubt that the various anti-graft agencies will swing to action as the year progresses and the nation inches towards the 2023 elections. Members of the opposition have before now cried foul over what they described as witch-hunt given the way the present administration is pursuing its ant-corruption war. But, analysts say the wailing may be far from over as there is no doubt that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as well as the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) will beam their searchlight more on perceived political opponents of the party in power ahead of the 2023 polls.

More defections coming

While reasons adduced by politicians in advance democracies for defection from one political party to another include divergent views on the operations of parties’ philosophy, crisis or division, and party leaders reneging on agreements, in most defection cases in Nigeria, they have been mainly informed by personality clash, power tussle and most importantly, personal interest. Against this backdrop, more defections are expected this year across the major political parties as the next general elections inches closer. While more members of the opposition parties are expected to continue with the current trend of mass movement to the ruling party, some members of the APC are equally expected to head towards the opposition, especially by the time they lose nominations during the primaries.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...