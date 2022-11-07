2022 Leadership Excellence Awards: Prof. Imumolen named Educationist Of The Year

Accord party’s presidential candidate in next year’s general elections, Professor Christopher Imumolen has been named the Educationist Of The Year 2022.

The academic, renowned for his advocacy in the field of learning, emerged the winner in the education category in a ceremony that produced 41 other winners in Abuja on Saturday.

Staged every year since 2019 by top media outfit, Igbere TV and endorsed by both the African Union and the African Film Institute, the ‘Leadership Excellence Awards’ have often been given to honour deserving Nigerians who have shown leadership in their various fields of human endeavour.

For his exemplary achievements in the area of initiating and developing models aimed at upgrading the standard of education in the country, as well as his commitment to helping indigent, less-privileged students through school with his scholarship programmes, Professor Imumolen was easily the preferred candidate amongst the four industry players nominated in his category.

While appreciating the recognition, Professor Imumolen charged the organisers not to deviate from the core values of excellence that birthed the awards.

“I wish to thank Igbere TV and indeed everyone connected with making this event glorious for recognising my little contributions to the development of our society,” Professor Imumolen said while receiving his award at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, venue of the event on Saturday.

“Awards like these carry with them a message. And that is for us to do more than we are already doing in the area of positively affecting humankind the best way we can.

“I have been a social entrepreneur in virtually all of my adult life. The all-consuming desire to be an agent of social change was what pushed me into politics in the first place.

“My reasoning was, and still is, that I’d be able to do more, using the vehicle of public office to reach out to improve the lives of millions of Nigerians than I could do, using my personal funds.

“My belief that education is the only tool for human empowerment and development has inspired my scholarship scheme that has so far seen at least 500,000 Nigerians benefitting.

“Politics or no politics, we will be ensuring that more Nigerians benefit from the programme in the coming months.

“As for the organisers of this award, I can only urge you to keep up the good work and avoid deviating from the core values that gave birth to this vision originally. Thank you once again,” he added.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...