2022 Maltina Teacher of the Year’s 10 finalists emerge

The top 10 finalists for the 2022 edition of the Maltina Teacher of the Year Award competition have emerged. This was disclosed by the Nigerian Breweries/Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund, sponsor and organiser of the yearly event.

The Maltina Teacher of the Year Award, the eighth in the series, is a platform created to identify, showcase and reward exceptional teachers in public and private secondary schools across the country.

It is being sponsored and funded by the Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund,

which was set up in 1994 towards advancing the quality of education at all levels in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal, SDG No.4. The 10 top finalists out of whom the overall winner would emerge are Luga Cyprian Toryila (Benue State); Musa Saidu (Borno State); Ifeoma Stella (Enugu State); Blessing Lydia Titiloye (Lagos State); Garba Abraham (Niger State); Adewale Kayode Abayomi (Ogun State); Olanrewaju Olubunmi Olayemi (Oyo State); Alaku Ayiwulu (Plateau State); Zainab Gambo (Yobe State) and Kabir Musa from Zamfara State, respectively.

According to a statement by the company, the finalists were chosen following a rigorous evaluation and grading of a pool of 1,027 entries by a team of a panel of judges. The top 10 finalists, it added, would proceed to the final stage where the panel of judges would subject them to one-on-one interviews .

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...