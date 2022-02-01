2022: N17.126trn budget facing funding setback

There are strong indications that estimated revenues for funding the N17.126 trillion 2022 Budget may not be realised as some of the revenue generating agencies are lamenting serious incapacitations facing them.

The agencies gave the indications yesterday during a one-day interactive session they had with the Senate leadership and its Finance Committee.

This was as the Director- General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration Control (NAFDAC), Professor Mojisola Adeyemi, lamented that the 2018, 2019 and 2020 budget of the agency were not passed by the National Assembly, resulting in warehousing of revenues it generated for capital expenditure.

Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service (NIS), Col Hameed Ali (rtd), who first lamented the difficulty faced by his agency in revenue generation, said that some provisions of the 2022 Finance Act had robbed the Customs of its operational mandate on some revenue collections.

Ali pointed out that Section 22 and 61(a) of the Act, incapacitated Customs from collecting some taxes like import duties.

He said: “Mr President of the Senate, Distinguished Senators , I thank you for organising this interactive session on the need for improvement by all revenue generating agencies as far as internally generated revenues are concerned and funding of the 2022 budget are concerned .

However let me bring to the notice of this gathering that some provisions of the Finance Act 2022 are incapacitating Customs from such revenue drive.

“Section 22 of the Finance Act 2022 seeks to amend the Federal Inland Revenue Service law Section 68 (1), (2), (3), (4) and (6) by allowing the Act to takes precedence over any other laws with regards to the administration of taxes, assessment, accounting, collection and enforcement of taxes and levies due to the Federal Government and the federation of Nigeria.

“When the law was signed, it did not state clearly the extent and scope of the taxes and levies in question.

We are aware that the taxes and levies under the responsibilities of the FIRS are income tax, personal income tax, capital gain tax, VAT and so on.

“However, the amendment is so wide and open that we in the Nigerian Customs Service took it that it had hindered our ability to collect levies and other collections.

“Our understanding of the provisions is that all other laws which mandated us to collect are inconsistent with the new Act, and then they are voided. This means that the law that mandates us to collect as revenue generating agenciesisvoidedcompletely.

This means that we do not have the responsibilities to collect levies. If we don’t have the responsibilities to collect, what are we going to discuss here?

“We have consulted with lawyers and the conclusion is that the Act is confusing and if other revenue generating agencies decide to act on the provisions, they may decide not to collect duties and levies.”

Also, bemoaning the hiccups facing his agency in revenue generation, the Director of Finance, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Professor Aba George, said that the N400 billion the agency supposed to be generating as revenue per annum was is being cornered by a UK-based firm, handing most of its outsourced services and operations.

He said that a contract on the outsourced services and operations given to the UK-based firm on behalf of the Service in 2003, gave the government 33% of proceeds, Immigration 7% while the remaining 60% was cornered by the firm.

“This is our 7th time of tabling this complaint before the Senate or the House of Representatives. Please rescue us from the hook of this firm.

The contract was entered into without the knowledge of Immigration since 2003 and those behind it keep on renewing it and denying us about N400 billion revenue on yearly basis. It is a rip-off and a purely one-sided contract bleeding Immigration and Nigeria financially on a yearly basis,” he lamented.

However, angered by the submission, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, directed the Committee Chairman, Senator Olamilekan Adeola (APC, Lagos West), to summon the Ministry of Interior for all the contract documents, saying: “This is unacceptable, Wecannotcontinuelike this. We must see the end of this contract in the national interest.”

