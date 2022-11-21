Sports

2022 New Telegraph Awards: Akinwunmi thanks all after bagging Football Icon award

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Lagos State Football Association chairman, Seyi Akinwunmi, has heaped praises the management of New Telegraph Newspaper for deeming him worthy of receiving the organisation’s Football Icon of the Year 20221.

The erstwhile vice president of the Nigeria Football Federation lost out to the current president of the federation, Ibrahim Gusau, in the election for the new board.

After his contributions to the development of football from the grassroots, the management of New Telegraph Newspaper for deeming him worthy of the award. “It is a thing of great satisfaction when one’s contribution is celebrated and recognised without any soliciting,” he said.

“I thank the New Telegraph for this honour. I  am truly inspired to continue to do what I love and dedicate the award to all those children who have been given hope by what we do.

 

“I thank my colleagues on the erstwhile NFF Executive Committee as well as members of the Ekofootball family and the parents of the Ekofootball Future Stars for the opportunity to showcase my abilities.

 

“I also thank my wife, my children, my mother, my friends, the NFF Congress, the Nigerian sports media, the Lagos State government, the partners and members of Akinwunmi & Busari LP, as well as the trustees and directors of both Courage Education Foundation and Seyi Akinwunmi Charity Foundation for their unwavering support.”

It would be recalled that Akinwunmi was honoured as the Football Icon of the Year (Youth/Grassroots Devt.) at the 2022 New telegraph Award that took place at the FederAkinwunmi al Palace Hotel, Lagos.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Sports

World Indoor: Brume completes global athletic medal sweep

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Ese Brume over the weekend compleed the clean sweep of global athletic medals after winning silver at the World Indoor in Belgrade, Serbia. The Delta State-born athlete returned Nigeria to the podium for the first time since Olusoji Fasuba raced to 60m gold in Valencia in 2008. The 25 year old leapt a huge 6.85m […]
Sports

Bordeaux’s Nigerian striker, Kalu, collapses during match

Posted on Author Reporter

  Girondins Bordeaux striker Samuel Kalu collapsed in the sixth minute of their Ligue 1 match at Olympique Marseille on Sunday and was substituted after briefly returning to the pitch. Amid searing temperatures at the Stade Velodrome, medics carrying a stretcher rushed to attend Kalu, but the player was able to get up and walk […]
Sports

Why I didn’t use Ndidi against Arsenal – Rodgers

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Leicester City manager, Brendan Rodgers, has said he decided not to feature Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, in the 2-0 loss against Arsenal on Saturday because he just trained for a week before the game and he had wanted to introduce him towards the end of the game so as to gain little match fitness. […]

