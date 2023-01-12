2022: Nigeria not recognised among countries with 5G penetration

Despite the deployment of the technology in the country last year, Nigeria is still not among the countries recognised for the use of 5G network. This is according to a report by Statista as no single city has been fully penetrated with the network. The network was supposed to have covered at least seven cities before the end of 2022 as stated by the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC).

However, out of the licensed telecoms companies in 2022, only MTN has been able to roll out the network on few areas in Lagos State. China and the United States are significantly ahead of other nations in their 5G rollout, with a combined 652 cities in which 5G is available. The Philippines is the country that is the closest in terms of 5G rollout, with active connections in 98 cities. According to data by Statista, China leads the countries with highest number of cities where 5G is available in 2022 with 356 cities covered with 5G network, followed by United States with 296 cities and Philippines with 98 cities. Others among the top 10 include South Korea 85; Canada 84, Spain 71, Italy 65; Germany 58; United Kingdom 57; and Saudi Arabia 48. Research indicated that much of the world still connects using 4G, while the 5G rollout is getting underway.

However, for some in the telecommunications industry, 5G is already old news. While the primary focus remains on the 5G rollout, researchers and engineers behind the scenes are already looking towards 6G, the sixth-generation technology standard for mobile broadband networks. “To some, it may seem premature to prepare the successor to a technology that consumers barely have access too. However, to those working on the technology, it may feel like time is already running short. “According to a Samsung whitepaper, it takes an average of ten years for a new standard to progress from the initial research phases to commercialisation.

5G took just eight years. Samsung touted a possible de-ployment date of 2028 to 2030 for the technology, meaning work must begin now to keep up with the pace of progress. “Faster data transfer speeds are one of the most obvious advantages 6G will have over previous generations, enabled by using higher spectrum bands. In March 2019, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the United States made experimental licenses available in the 95 gigahertz (GHz) to 3 terahertz (THz) range, significantly beyond the current spectrum open to 5G. “A step up in the spectrum will allow 6G peak data rates up to 50 times faster than the 5G standard. The 6G user-experienced data rate is expected to reach 1,000 Mbps, ten times faster than the user-experienced data rate of 5G. While higher-band spectrum brings faster speeds it also poses problems that need to be solved, including difficulties in penetrating walls and water.” 5G technology allows a connection density of 10⁶ devices per square kilometre (km²), meaning that around one million devices can connect and transmit data within one km². 6G enables ten times the number of devices, with a connection density of 10⁷ devices, or ten million devices per km². This creates new possibilities for data- intensive applications across multiple endpoints.

