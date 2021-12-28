2022: Ojudu cautions Ekiti APC against disunity

The Special Adviser on Political Matters to the President, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, has called on members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State to avoid rancour or disunity in order to achieve electoral success in the forthcoming governorship election in the state. Ojudu said his determination to go for the governorship election was borne out of desire to mediate and resolve all dragging issues and ensure the party becomes victorious in the June 18 election. He gave the warning in Ado Ekiti yesterday while interacting with selected members of the All Progressives Congress and kinsmen, who paid him a visit at his residence in the state capital.

Ojudu appreciated his supporters for always standing by him, promising not to fail them in terms of dispensation of dividends of democracy. He said: “What we are seeing today in Ekiti APC portrays a very bad omen for our party, but we will salvage the situation so that we can rescue whatever that remains for the benefit of all of us.

“I am particularly happy for your love. I am not contesting and despite this, you still stand with me. This shows that we have become one family. I have decided not to contest this election, so that I can assume a leadership position mediating among aspirants. “There are divisions everywhere. I even learnt a big fight broke out at the governor’s residence yesterday and people were throwing water sachets and shouting ‘ole, ‘ole. No one appears to be in charge of the party.” “My own worry about APC is that I don’t want the party to be divided and lose the coming election in Ekiti. Someone like me should be able to unite our members after the primary, so that the APC can retain this state.”

