2022: Olufi, Alayegun, Olowu others support Oyetola’s re-election

Monarchs and citizens across towns, communities and villages in Ayedaade Local Government, have commended Osun Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, for being a promise keeper and an outstanding performer, assuring him that his re-election is guaranteed.

This is as Oyetola continued his re-election campaign in Ode-Omu, Orile-Owu and Gbongan on Monday, following the flag off in Ife last Thursday. Olufi of Gbongan, Oba Adetoyese Oyeniyi, commended the governor for his impressive record in less than four years, adding that “your re-election is our collective project here in Gbongan”.

Oba Oyeniyi said it was necessary for Governor Oyetola to return to consolidate on the good works he had done since assuming office in November 2018. The Alayegun of Ode Omu, ObaJamesBolanrinwa Alabi Oladipupo, on his part, described the governor as a fulfilment of God’s promise to Osun, adding that his performance in three-and-a-half years showed that he was raised to fix Osun.

According to him: “God made a promise to Osun and fulfilled it with the emergence of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola. Those who are observantwillknowthattherehave been tremendous and significantchangesinOsunsincehe became governor, and he will do even better if trusted with the mandate again.”

ThePresidentof Ode-Omu Descendant Association and a retired civil servant of the state, Akin Olaniyi, who described Oyetola as a “private sector administrator and financial wizard”, lauded him specifically for looking into the plight of workers in the state, among other things. Heexpressed optimismon the success of the campaign andelection, saying that”your outstanding performances across the state have gone ahead of you”.

InOrile-Owu, theOlowuof Orile-Owu, Oba Daud Ajolola Akinfalabi, also pledged the readiness of the Owu community to support Oyetola’s re-election on the strength of his performance. Oba Akinfalabi, who commended the governor for running aclearlydefined, participatory and an all-inclusive government, registered his community’s confidence in Oyetola’sabilityto consolidate on the works he had done in his first term.

While addressing a mammoth crowd at the campaign venues, Governor Oyetola said his performance in the last three-and-a-half years is proof of his depth in progressive ideology.

Oyetola, who reiterated that he is in government to serve, calledon citizens tosupport his drive and aspiration to collectively fix Osun. “You handed me the mandate as your governor four years ago, and through the help of God, I did not disappoint you.

I trust that you are not going to deviate this time around. “Our works have shown that we are not neophytes in politics. In1983, Ihadtheprivilege of sitting and interacting with Baba Awolowo, and that attests to the fact that I understand the concept of progressive governance. We are not in government to struggle for relevance, we came to serve, we came to fix Osun,” he said

