News Top Stories

2022: Olufi, Alayegun, Olowu others support Oyetola’s re-election

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Monarchs and citizens across towns, communities and villages in Ayedaade Local Government, have commended Osun Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, for being a promise keeper and an outstanding performer, assuring him that his re-election is guaranteed.

 

This is as Oyetola continued his re-election campaign in Ode-Omu, Orile-Owu and Gbongan on Monday, following the flag off in Ife last Thursday. Olufi of Gbongan, Oba Adetoyese Oyeniyi, commended the governor for his impressive record in less than four years, adding that “your re-election is our collective project here in Gbongan”.

 

Oba Oyeniyi said it was necessary for Governor Oyetola to return to consolidate on the good works he had done since assuming office in November 2018. The Alayegun of Ode Omu, ObaJamesBolanrinwa Alabi Oladipupo, on his part, described the governor as a fulfilment of God’s promise to Osun, adding that his performance in three-and-a-half years showed that he was raised to fix Osun.

 

According to him: “God made a promise to Osun and fulfilled it with the emergence of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola. Those who are observantwillknowthattherehave been tremendous and significantchangesinOsunsincehe became governor, and he will do even better if trusted with the mandate again.”

 

ThePresidentof Ode-Omu Descendant Association and a retired civil servant of the state, Akin Olaniyi, who described Oyetola as a “private sector administrator and financial wizard”, lauded him specifically for looking into the plight of workers in the state, among other things. Heexpressed optimismon the success of the campaign andelection, saying that”your outstanding performances across the state have gone ahead of you”.

 

InOrile-Owu, theOlowuof Orile-Owu, Oba Daud Ajolola Akinfalabi, also pledged the readiness of the Owu community to support Oyetola’s re-election on the strength of his performance. Oba Akinfalabi, who commended the governor for running aclearlydefined, participatory and an all-inclusive government, registered his community’s confidence in Oyetola’sabilityto consolidate on the works he had done in his first term.

 

While addressing a mammoth crowd at the campaign venues, Governor Oyetola said his performance in the last three-and-a-half years is proof of his depth in progressive ideology.

 

Oyetola, who reiterated that he is in government to serve, calledon citizens tosupport his drive and aspiration to collectively fix Osun. “You handed me the mandate as your governor four years ago, and through the help of God, I did not disappoint you.

 

I trust that you are not going to deviate this time around. “Our works have shown that we are not neophytes in politics. In1983, Ihadtheprivilege of sitting and interacting with Baba Awolowo, and that attests to the fact that I understand the concept of progressive governance. We are not in government to struggle for relevance, we came to serve, we came to fix Osun,” he said

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ondo 2020: How we’ll check vote-buying, violence, by INEC

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

…as 40 parties root for Akeredolu’s reelection Ahead of October 10 governorship election in Ondo State, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday assured electorate that the commission was committed towards eradicating do-or-die politics within the political space. According to the commission, vote-buying menace as well as the high level of apathy associated with the […]
News

North, S’Korea restore hotline after a year

Posted on Author Reporter

  North and South Korea have restored a communication hotline that was cut off by Pyongyang last June. According to the South’s presidential office, the leaders of both countries have agreed to rebuild trust and improve ties, reports the BBC. The two leaders have exchanged multiple personal letters since April, the Blue House added. North […]
News Top Stories

Retirement: FG cuts pension liability by N89.85bn

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

Monthly wage bill currently N7bn   Federal Government improved pension payment to retirees, a total sum of N89.85 billion was paid out under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS) in 2020.   According to the 2020 annual report of the National Pension Commission (Pen- Com), which supervised the payment handled by Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica