2022: Prominent Nigerians who passed on in outgone year

There is no doubt that 2022 was a challenging year that claimed the lives of many prominent Nigerians, including politicians. ANAYO EZUGWU looks at some prominent Nigerians who passed during the year

On December 15, Nigerians woke up with the shocking news of the death of the country’s ambassador to Spain, Demola Seriki. He died at the age of 63. The news of his death was made public in a statement signed by his children. The former minister was said to have passed on surrounded by his family. Born on November 30, 1959, Seriki was a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State and a one-time Minister of State for Defence. As Nigeria’s Ambassador to Spain, he had concurrent accreditation as a permanent representative of Nigeria to the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). Mbazulike Amechi The country also lost its first Minister of Aviation, Chief Mabzulike Amechi in the outgone year. He died on November 1, 2022, at the age of 93. Amaechi, who hailed from Amihe village in Ukpor, Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State was a nationalist and the only surviving member of the Zikist Movement. Paul Unongo Elder statesman and former Minister of Steel Development in the Second Republic, Wantaregh Paul Unongo, was among prominent Nigerians, who died in 2022. He passed on at 87 on November 29. Born on September 26, 1935, in Turan, Kwande Local Government Area of Benue state, Unongo was the pioneer Secretary General of the defunct Nigerian Peoples Party (NPP) and an ally of the late Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe. He was also the Convener and former Chairman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF). Until his death, he was the Chairman of the Governing Board of the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC). Muhammad Barkindo The Secretary-General of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Muhammad Sanusi Barkindo died on July 5, 2022.

He was 63. Shehu Malami On December 20, Shehu Malami, a Sokoto prince and former diplomat, died at the age of 85. He was a former Nigerian high commissioner to South Africa. The deceased held the position of Sarkin Sudan of Wurno, an esteemed title of the Sokoto Caliphate. Malami was a technocrat, entrepreneur and administrator, who played a major role in the development of some commercial banks and several companies, including Costain West Africa, Ni-geria Industrial Development Bank, PZ, and Indo-Nigeria Merchant Bank. He was a member of the executive committee of the Nigeria-USA Business Council and a member of the International Advisory Council and World Economic Forum Foundation. Bashir Barau Mangal On December 23, the death of Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Max Air, Alhaji Bashir Barau Mangal, was announced. Bashir was the younger brother of the business mogul and Chairman of Max Air, Alhaji Dahiru Bara’u Mangal

The deceased was described as a seasoned administrator, an excellent manager of human and material resources, a consummate investor and a complete gentl Funminiyi Afuye The Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Funminiyi Afuye, also died in the year under review. He was 66 years old. The late Afuye, was a former Commissioner for Information, and a two-time member of the state House Assembly. He was inaugurated Speaker of the sixth Assembly on June 6, 2019. Jude Ise-Idehen The lawmaker representing Egor/Ikpoba Okha Federal Constituency of Edo State at the House of Representatives, died on July 1, 2022. The late lawmaker served as a member of the Edo state House of Assembly before being elected to the House of Representatives on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Akporode Clark The country also lost a foremost Diplomat, Amb. Blessing Akporode Clark. He died on July 26, 2022. He was 92. He was a younger brother Sobur Olawale The Lagos State House of Assembly also lost the member representing Mushin constituency II, Sobur Olawale, popularly known as Omititi. The lawmaker died during the official flag-off of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign in Jos, Plateau State. Nnamdi Okafor The Majority Leader of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Nnamdi Okafor, also died in the year under review. He slumped and died in South Africa on August 24, 2022. Okafor, who represented Awka South State constituency 1, slumped and died on August 24, in a Hotel in Sandton City, Johannesburg, South Africa, during a legislative retreat by lawmakers from Anambra State. Oba Lamidi Adeyemi The country also lost Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, on April 24, 2022, at the age of 83. He joined his ancestors five days after he was admitted for treatment of chronic illness. Oba Saliu Adetunji The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, joined his ancestors on January 2, 2022, at the age of 93. He was the 41st Olubadan of Ibadan

