2022: Radisson Hotel Group records success in nine brands growth

Radisson Hotel Group in 2022 recorded impressive growth rates across nine brands in its expansion bid to be among the three top rated global hotel brands. Radisson Collection, the luxury lifestyle brand, had an exceptional year of openings in 2022, with the introduction of six new hotels in Bilbao, Pula, Tirana, Riyadh, Tallinn, and Istanbul. In 2023, the Group is looking forward to new pivotal additions, including Radisson Collection, Santa Sofia Milan, Radisson Collection Royal Astorija Hotel, Vilnius, Radisson Collection Resort, Galle in Sri Lanka, and Cour des Loges Lyon, A Radisson Collection Hotel. Radisson RED, the vibrant and dynamic upper upscale brand, celebrated several milestone openings in 2022 in Liverpool, Madrid, Gdansk and Oslo. Radisson continues to be the fastest growing upscale brand in Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA) in the industry and added properties in Belgium, Poland, Ethiopia, Tunisia, Dubai and Turkey, as well as the Maldives and India. Radisson Blu continues to be the largest upper upscale brand in Europe for over a decade and expanded in Romania, Madagascar, United Kingdom, and Spain as well as South Sudan. Radisson Individuals expanded with over 20 properties in Italy, France, Poland, and Thailand. In India, Radisson Hotel Group launched its first Radisson Individuals Retreats with the opening of Rakkh Resort, a member of Radisson Individuals Retreats, offering guests unique opportunities to immerse themselves in out-of-the-ordinary experiences through wellness programmes, cultural excursions, specialist gastronomy, and more. Following the opening of three new prizeotel properties in 2022, the Group will focus on expanding its signature mid- scale lifestyle brand further in 2023. Resorts have become increasingly relevant to the business, owners, and guests. The Group welcomed additions to its130 strong Resorts portfolio, including the opening of Radisson Beach Resort Palm Jumeirah in Dubai and Radisson Blu Mosi- Oa-Tunya, Livingstone Resort near the famous Victoria Falls, as well as resorts in Skiathos and Mykonos (Greece), Pula (Croatia), Phan Thiet (Vietnam), Goa (India), Galle (Sri Lanka), Port Ghalib and Port Phoenice (Egypt), Saly (Senegal), Larnaca (Cyprus), and Saidia (Morocco). 2022 has been a strong year for Radisson Hotel Group in Asia Pacific with 40% more signings in the region compared to 2021.

China, the Group signed and opened 80 hotels and anticipates further strong growth with the reopening of the market, as it aims to double its Chinese portfolio over the next five years. Elsewhere in Asia Pacific (APAC), the Group has established new, dedicated Business Units in Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, Jakarta, and Sydney to support owners and partners better with in-depth and on the ground expertise. It also entered a strategic alliance in India with Ruptub Solutions Private Limited to add 150 hotels to its portfolio under the midscale brand, Park Inn and Suites by Radisson and signed its first property in the fourth quater. The Executive Vice President and Global Chief Development Officer at Radisson Hotel Group, Elie Younes, is delighted about the development, as he expressed optimism in meeting the expansion goals of the Group “Thanks to the trust of our owners, the relevance of our brands and the generosity of our people, we continued to deliver remarkable growth in 2022. We remain agile, tenacious and innovative to respond to the evolving market conditions in 2023, which will bring exciting challenges and opportunities.” In the last quarter of the year, the Group also launched its revamped Radisson Rewards programme, offering the fastest route to top tier status in the industry, unique experiences and benefits, as well as the possibility for guests to make their stay carbon neutral. Radisson Rewards is one of the few loyalty programmes to offer this option, making green stays even easier.

