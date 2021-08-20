News Top Stories

2022: Reps flay FG’s move to borrow N5.6trn to finance budget

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

The House of Representatives has said it is worried at the decision of the executive to borrow a total of N5.62 trillion to finance the deficit in the 2022 budget. Chairman of the House Committee on Finance, Hon. James Faleke disclosed this on Thursday at the on-going public hearing on the 2022 to 2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) in Abuja.

Faleke also expressed dismay at the attitude of some government agencies in concealing their revenues, thereby denying the Federal Government the funds for budgeting. He said: “We are not happy the way Nigeria is borrowing N5.62 trillion and we have some fund somewhere staying fallow without being used.

“For God’s sake, let us build this country together for the sake of all of us,” he said. Faleke said the major problem facing the country was revenue generation, adding that the House of Representatives would be more interested in how much government agencies could save.

He warned that if the House discovered that the capital projects of any of the MDAs were unnecessary, it would not hesitate to yank it off from the budget. Also yesterday, the committee directed the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to reconcile its account with the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC), which has a liability of N255 billion. The FRC had alleged that the NPA had not submitted its audited accounts for 2019 and 2020 adding that the available account has a gross liability of N255 billion.

The head of monitoring at the FRC, Mr. Bello Gulmare had in his presentation to the committee said the NPA had not been keeping to date with the submission of its audited accounts. According to him: “The NPA has only submitted up to the 2018 audited financial statement.

We are yet to receive 2019 and 2020. Their liability is N255 billion. Their general liability is N235 billion. In our record, we have remittances of N179.6 billion, which gives rise to a net operating surplus of N255 billion.” But responding, the representative of the NPA, Mr. Emeka Ezengwu told the committee that the FRC had an out dated account, hence the N255 billion liability. “2019 has already been approved by the board, 2020 is on-going. FRC has not done any reconciliation with the NPA for the past four years.” He noted that “as of June 2021 we have attained N163.5 billion. That should be 54% performance. We are on course to meet the estimate. On the projected revenue for 2022, he disclosed that N301.7 trillion was being expected.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

PDP rejects plans to stifle social media

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described plans by the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government to regulate social media in the country as unconstitutional and anti-people. The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the renewed frenzy to censor the social media was targeted at muzzling outspoken […]
News Top Stories

No headway yet on Mali crisis, Jonathan tells Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan yesterday told President Muhammadu Bahari that the political crisis in the Republic of Mali has yet to be resolved. Jonathan, who is ECOWAS Special Envoy to Mali, according to a statement by Buhari’s spokesman, Femi Adesina, told his successor that the main opposition group, M5, continued to insist on the resignation […]
News

Nigeria must strengthen local capacities to achieve economic growth – Lawan

Posted on Author Chukwu David

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has said for Nigeria to experience exponential growth in the economy, efforts must be made to strengthen local capacities particularly against the backdrop of realities that were fallouts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lawan made this known yesterday at the virtual opening of the Nigerian Content Summit jointly organised by the […]

Leave a Reply

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica