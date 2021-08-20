2022: Reps flay FG’s move to borrow N5.6trn to finance budget

The House of Representatives has said it is worried at the decision of the executive to borrow a total of N5.62 trillion to finance the deficit in the 2022 budget. Chairman of the House Committee on Finance, Hon. James Faleke disclosed this on Thursday at the on-going public hearing on the 2022 to 2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) in Abuja.

Faleke also expressed dismay at the attitude of some government agencies in concealing their revenues, thereby denying the Federal Government the funds for budgeting. He said: “We are not happy the way Nigeria is borrowing N5.62 trillion and we have some fund somewhere staying fallow without being used.

“For God’s sake, let us build this country together for the sake of all of us,” he said. Faleke said the major problem facing the country was revenue generation, adding that the House of Representatives would be more interested in how much government agencies could save.

He warned that if the House discovered that the capital projects of any of the MDAs were unnecessary, it would not hesitate to yank it off from the budget. Also yesterday, the committee directed the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to reconcile its account with the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC), which has a liability of N255 billion. The FRC had alleged that the NPA had not submitted its audited accounts for 2019 and 2020 adding that the available account has a gross liability of N255 billion.

The head of monitoring at the FRC, Mr. Bello Gulmare had in his presentation to the committee said the NPA had not been keeping to date with the submission of its audited accounts. According to him: “The NPA has only submitted up to the 2018 audited financial statement.

We are yet to receive 2019 and 2020. Their liability is N255 billion. Their general liability is N235 billion. In our record, we have remittances of N179.6 billion, which gives rise to a net operating surplus of N255 billion.” But responding, the representative of the NPA, Mr. Emeka Ezengwu told the committee that the FRC had an out dated account, hence the N255 billion liability. “2019 has already been approved by the board, 2020 is on-going. FRC has not done any reconciliation with the NPA for the past four years.” He noted that “as of June 2021 we have attained N163.5 billion. That should be 54% performance. We are on course to meet the estimate. On the projected revenue for 2022, he disclosed that N301.7 trillion was being expected.”

Like this: Like Loading...