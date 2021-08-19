News

2022: Reps frown at FG’s move to borrow N5.6trn to finance budget

…Ask NPA to reconcile N255bn liability with FRC

The House of Representatives has said it is worried at the decision of the executive to borrow a total of N5.62 trillion to finance the deficit in the 2022 budget.

Chairman of the House Committee on Finance, Hon. James Faleke disclosed this on Thursday at the on-going public hearing on the 2022 to 2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) in Abuja.

Faleke also expressed dismay at the attitude of some government agencies in concealing their revenues, thereby denying the Federal Government the funds for budgeting.

He said: “We are not happy the way Nigeria is borrowing N5.62 trillion and we have some fund somewhere staying fallow without being used.

“For God’s sake, let us build this country together for the sake of all of us,” he said.

Faleke said the major problem facing the country was revenue generation, adding that the House of Representatives would be more interested in how much government agencies could save.

He warned that if the House discovered that the capital projects of any of the MDAs were unnecessary, it would not hesitate to yank it off from the budget.

Also Thursday, the committee directed the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to reconcile its account with the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC), which has a liability of N255 billion.

