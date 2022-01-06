2022: Reversing brain drain, curbing strikes key to health sector progress

Massive brain drain of Nigerian medical doctors in 2021 was as high as 5,000, besides other health workers who were attracted to practice in developed countries. Experts have called for better welfare package to reverse the trend and retain health staff; including improved budget, effective primary healthcare centres (PHCs), provision of infrastructure to advance the healthcare sector in 2022, reports APPOLONIA ADEYEMI

As activities to advance healthcare provision in the country in 2022 against the backdrop of COVID-19, how to resolve two major issues would be the priority for stakeholders. Among the factors that have recurred in the past years resulting in setting back progress in the sector are massive brain drain and incessant strikes, which was declared by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) and the persistent threat of strikes by the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU), the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN). Speaking on strategies to move the sector forward, the new President of MDCAN, Dr. Victor Makanjuola said the first thing that needed to be done was to ensure that a stable health system was in place to cope with the health challenges of 2022.

According to him, one important event in 2021 that spilled over into 2022 is the exodus of health workers to other countries where there are better conditions of service and they are better paid. Considering that nothing really concrete was currently being done by the authority for the welfare of health workers, Makanjuola projected that 2022 doesn’t look attractive for the health sector. However, he noted that the only positive news that one may talk about is the allocation for Basic Healthcare Provision Fund, BHCPF, a federal and state funded initiative, which since 2018 has been released to the states to improve primary health care (PHC) provisions.

Presently, only six states in the country including Abia, Osun, Oyo and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are eligible, hence, they are the ones that are enjoying the funds at the moment because the beneficiary must meet certain standards to qualify to access the fund. Once a state meets the criteria, the money will be disbursed to it and then it can begin to apply it to the PHC.

The enactment of the National Health Act (NHA) of 2014 made the provision of the BHCPF possible. From that 2014 to 2018, nothing was really done until the government began to release the allocation which is about one per cent of the consolidated revenue of the country. “For this year that comes to about N54 billion has been projected,” he said. Arising from this, Makanjuola reasoned that at least in those six states getting the BHCPF, maternal mortality rate and infant mortality rates will be reduced in 2022 “because most of the things needed to improve them are at the PHC level. “Funds for upgrading capacity, facilities and even recruiting health workers at that local level would be assured in those states.

“If it is done well for four to five years, we should be having better health indices. That is the positive news that one can look forward to.”

Universal health coverage

The president of MDCAN said improving the actualisation of universal health coverage (UHC) in 2022 is the best option for Nigerians. “If we are going to improve our health indices, having a situation where an individual has to deep their hands in their pockets whenever they are sick does not augur well for any health system.” He stressed that patients paying out-of-pocket for healthcare doesn’t help the system to be strong nor responsible and it will not be a resilient system if developed through paying out of pocket. Consequently, he reasoned that the health system needs to create an insurance scheme that covers majority of Nigerians, if not 100 per cent, adding that at least 70 to 80 per cent of Nigerians should benefit from the scheme. Right now, Makanjuola lamented that the existing insurance coverage is less than five per cent which is just for public and civil servants working with the Federal Government. “This is not good enough; so what we need to do is to start establishing state health insurance schemes in all states which will not only cover their staff, the civil servants of that state, but also cover the citizens of the state. There are basic packages that can be developed so that even a market woman can buy the insurance and pay, maybe just N8,000 annually; the market woman can pay at any time during the year and she can access treatment at the state government health facilities. “So we need to develop more health insurance schemes and make them affordable for different people most especially the poor masses. That will increase insurance coverage for citizens in total.”

Curtailing incessant strikes

On his part, the Registrar/ Secretary-General, West African Postgraduate College of Medical Laboratory Science (WAPCMLS), Dr. Godswill Okara said incessant strikes as well as regular threats of strikes will not augur well for the health sector this year. It would therefore be imperative to curtail such strikes. Okara who is also the director of Laboratory Services and senior national consultant, World Bank-Lafiya Health Project on Engagement of Private Sector Laboratories for COVID-19 Testing in Nigeria, said, “The meticulous implementation of collectively bargained agreement with the health sector workforce will go a long way in dousing agitation and restiveness in the health sector.

Lessons from COVID-19 pandemic

According to Okara, the COVID- 19 pandemic has become a wake-up call to Nigerian political and health authorities. He said, “I expect it will bring about an unprecedented focus of attention to the health sector by our leaders. There will be a renewed interest in the local production of human vaccines in Nigeria.” The Registrar/Secretary- General of WAPCMLS urged the Federal Government to devote attention to infrastructural and personnel capacity strengthening exin the health sector, since it has become obvious that “our elites can no longer travel freely out of the country to seek medical attention because of the global travel restrictions occasioned by the COVID- 19 pandemic.” Similarly, he urged the government to pay more attention to the implementation of health policies that will promote harmony and concord among the healthcare professional workforce.

Inter-professional rivalry

According to Okara, the promotion of inter-professional respect, team spirit and solidarity in the health sector is key in curtailing incessant strikes. “This boils down to the management and leadership style in the health sector. If the managers and chief executives of healthcare institutions refrain from being sectional or ‘partisan’ and adhere strictly to the implementation of government-approved statutory instruments and court judgments in the workplace, there would be stability, harmony and collaboration among all workers and stakeholders in the sector.

On what can be done to ensure PHCs across the states of the federation are effective, Okara said private healthcare providers should be involved in the provision of services in PHCs by the local government authorities at negotiated reduced charges, guided by a well-designed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). According to him, private healthcare institutions constitute over 61 per cent of healthcare institutions in Nigeria, as revealed by a recent study. Consequently, ignoring the input of this significant sector in primary healthcare services at the rural level is an aberration of immense proportion.

Okara said, “It is gratifying to note that the perennial and persistent demand for upward review of the Consolidated Health Salary Structure, (CONHESS) circular by JOHESU and the Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations (AHPA) has been duly provided for in the 2022 Budget. He commended the Federal Government, the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire and his Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) authorities in particular for this development. “It is a bold step in the right direction for industrial stability in the health sector,” he added.

If wider insurance coverage was provided for Nigerians, Okara said, “At the end of the day, there will be no Nigerian working the country that will require money to receive treatment. “Rather, they will just require identification or a card that says I have this sort of insurance and receive health care in any facility in the country.” Speaking in similar vein, the new President of the Guild of Medical Directors (GMD), Dr. Abiodun Kuti lamented that the emigration of health workers in 2021 has depleted the already low work force in both public and private health institutions, resulting in reduced access to basic health care.

Over 5,000 medical professionals were reported to have migrated from Nigeria abroad where they seek greener pastures in the form of better working conditions and improved welfare packages. Kuti who is a consultant radiologist and Chief Medical Director at Prisms Health Care Limited, a Radio-diagnostic center in, Lagos, said reduced access to basic health care also contributed to the main health sector failure in 2021. Consequently, efforts must be geared to reversing this trend in this new year, he reasoned. Based on limited insurance cover available for the citizens, Kuti reasoned that most Nigerians get care services from private hospitals and pay out-ofpocket, though, the bad economic situation has reduced the purchasing power of the average Nigerian. Consequently, he noted, “What we have now are complicated or chronic cases in the hospitals when they appear because the patients would have tried quacks and home remedies.

“They only get to orthodox hospitals after most of these treatments have failed. The costs and managements now become humongously unaffordable for them.” To make a difference in 2022 with a view to curbing COVID-19 infections, the president of GMD urged the Federal and state governments to allow rapid test kit evaluation of people so that those who are positive can be sent for the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for final confirmation.

PCR test detects the presence of a virus. Already, the Presidency four days ago announced that everyone visiting the Presidential Villa in Abuja will henceforth undergo a COVID-19 test. Presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, who confirmed the development, said visitors will undergo rapid COVID-19 tests which are designed to tell in a few minutes if someone is infected with the virus or not. Shehu noted that the decision became necessary due to the global spike in the rate of COVID-19 infections, especially the Omicron variant.

The test which will be conducted at the entrance of the Villa is free of charge, it was reported. While making a case for the wider application of the rapid COVID-19 test said, Kuti said, “The situation where the PCR test is the only way for the evaluation has made the early and rapid detection of many people with the infection late to get the needed diagnosis.”

The president of GMD also listed areas the health sector’s good performance should be sustained in 2022 to include the dedication of health workers who nipped the COVID-19 pandemic in the bud. “They faced the disease with little protection, little compliance with laid down safety regulations and we are lucky not to have much infection or death from the virus.” In addition, he affirmed that some state governments have created significant infrastructural development in health that should make health care conducive to their people; this should be similarly sustained in the current year.

On gaps where better improvements are required, Kuti listed them as needed equipment that are not available in most states talk less of the local governments. “Apart from major towns in the states, basic health care equipment is not available. “Ultrasound machines, incubators, well kitted operating theatres, monitors and even ambulances are not available in most general hospitals in this country. “We should get to a situation where all local governments in this country should have well-equipped hospitals that will be able to handle any medical situation or emergencies.

“No Nigerian can vouch to get a standard, qualitative prompt, proper medical service in case of accidents or emergencies, there should be a reversal of this trend.” The president of GMD listed other gaps that should be remedied as poor welfare for health workers and poor healthcare financing. While calling for legislation against intellectual migration and policies that encourage the return of migrating doctors, Kuti advocated continuous trainings for health workers and adequate financing for health.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...