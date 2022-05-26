2022 Revised budget not an issue for Soludo – Commissioner

The Anambra State government has said that funding for the N170 billion 2022 revised budget of the state is not a problem for the state Governor, Chukwuma Soludo. The state Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Ms Chiamaka Nnake, stated this yesterday during a press conference on budget breakdown, held at the Government House in Awka, the state capital. Soludo had last week presented a revised budget for 2022 to the Anambra State House of Assembly, with a size of N170 billion as against the Appropriation Bill of N142 billion, which was presented last year to former Governor Willie Obiano.

The commissioner, who addressed journalists, however, said that the budget would be financed through Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), loans and federal allocations. She said: “The Budget will be funded 24 per cent through the state’s IGR, 36 per cent Federal allocation and 40 per cent from loan. “The revised budget size is about N170 billion versus the existing Appropriation of N142 billion (with the Capital Expenditure accounting for 64 per cent, compared to 57 per cent previously).”

