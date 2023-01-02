2022: Stakeholders in disaster management rate NEMA high on interventions

Some stakeholders in disaster management have rated the National Emergency Management Agency highly on interventions.

The stakeholders, under the auspices of Disaster Management Situation Room came to this conclusion after an online appraisal.

In a statement by its President Dr. Maxwell Ogar, the group said NEMA has risen to the occasion with timely, proactive and rapid responses to natural disasters.

Ogar noted that the stakeholders carried out an extensive analysis of humanitarian interventions in the country and found NEMA to have exceeded expectations.

He said the agency has shown a mindful value to life, making “sacrificial efforts to ameliorate the recent devastating effect caused by the flooding”.

Ogar recalled how NEMA aided flood victims across the country with relief materials, providing succor and support to the distressed.

He noted that the Ahmed Habib-led agency has also assisted Nigerians stranded in foreign countries to reunite with their families.

The Disaster Management Situation Room boss added that hundreds of Nigerians voluntarily returned to the country every month.

He also applauded NEMA for carrying out sensitization campaigns on disasters as well as routine training for staff in line with global best practices.

Ogar, therefore, urged the agency not to rest on its oars in handling disaster related issues through the establishment of concrete structures and measures.

Describing Habib as a patriot, with an unblemished record of integrity and accountability, he said he has ensured strict and prudent utilization of the agency’s resources to meet the needs of the common people.

The stakeholders also charged the Federal Government as well as local and foreign bodies to continue to support the NEMA.

Ogar, however, urged other agencies to follow the NEMA’s example of proper leadership, accountability, and transparency

