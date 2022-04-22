Metro & Crime

2022: Tension in Osun APC over alleged plot to kill 9 more chieftains

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

The All Progressives Congress (APC), in Osun State has raised an alarm over alleged plots by hired assassins to kill nine more chieftains of the party in Ijesa South Federal Constituency before the coming July 16 gubernatorial election. The party revealed that the blood-thirsty evildoers have concluded plans to carry out their devilish act at no distant time. New Telegraph recalls that gunmen had last week murdered the Chairman of APC in Atakumosa-East Local Government, Chief Gbenga Ogbara while his son, Aregbesola and wife sustained injuries during the attack at Igangan community. The Director-General, Ileri-Oluwa campaign organisation of Governor Adegboye Oyetola, Ajibola Famurewa who raised the alarm, during his condolence visit to the family of the deceased, however, called on security agencies to be at alert in order to forestall reoccurrence of the ugly incident in the axis.

Famurewa who expressed shock over the unfortunate incident said they have it on good authority that nine more chieftains of APC have been penciled down for elimination. He said, “We are moving closer to the election and Igangan happens to be one of the strongest zones of APC. What the perpetrators are trying to do is to weaken the strength of our party. “Four years ago they attempted to kill Chief Ogbara, but he escaped and his house was razed. We have been told that the assassins have been telling people around the axis that 10 people have been penciled down for assassination believing that when they are murdered it will give

them easy access during the election, unfortunately our APC chairman is their first victim.” Similarly, a chieftain of the party in the axis, Chief Adewale Bamigbade yesterday raised the alarm that strange faces are trail-ing members of APC in his area thereby creating fear in the mind of people. Meanwhile, Osun State Police Commissioner, Olawale Olokode vowed that police operative will arrest the perpetrators.

 

Our Reporters

