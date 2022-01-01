2022: Top 10 artistes to look out for

Omah Lay Stanley

Omah Dibia popularly known as Omah Lay is a Port Harcourt, Rivers State born – artiste, who came into the Nigerian music industry in 2019 with singles like Brother and Do not disturb.

At the beginning of 2019, Omah Lay was not popular but he had his breakthrough during the pandemic with his singles, You and Bad Influence, using digital platforms to stream his 2020 singles. His songs got million streams and he is on his way to becoming one of the biggest upcoming African acts.

CKay

Nigerian music star, Ckay, whose real name is Chukwuka Ekeani, is a producer/artiste signed under Chocolate City Music. Although an indigene of Anambra State but he was born in Kaduna.

He found his love for music at age seven through his father, who was a choir coordinator at the church. He began producing and writing at age 13. In August 2016, Ckay was officially signed as artiste with Chocolate City Music.

His first official single, Nkechi turn up, was also released the same year. His other notable songs include Love Nwatiti, Gaddemit, Chinekeme, and Gmail featuring DMW Rapper Dremo. Ckay has been a hot artiste in 2021, he released a number of works, which Felony, Skoin Skoin, and Show my side.

Buju

His real name is Daniel Benson though he’s popularly known as Buju; many people got interested in Buju’s music after the release of Spiritual, featuring Zlatan in 2019, since then he has been on an upward trajectory.

Buju started his career as a sound cloud artiste but it didn’t take long for Nigerians to discover him on the popular premium streaming platform. Buju has officially released the following hit tracks; a day in Lagos, Aje, Catch a Vibe were released in 2018. In 2019, he came through with Balance it, L’enu, and Spiritual, featuring Zlatan.

He released a couple of hit tracks in 2021, which include: Your body, featuring Basketmouth, Confident and Peru, featuring Fireboy DML. It is safe to say that Buju is one of the few budding artistes that have had great collaborations with many industry giants including Wizkid, Burna Boy, Timaya and Ladipoe.

Tems

Temilade Openiyi better known by her stage name, Tems, is a songwriter, singer and record producer. In 2019, she released the single, Try Me, which became a hit track. In September 2020, Tems released her debut, Play for Brolen ears, which contained several tracks and her single, Damages became another follow up hit. On September 2, 2021 it was announced on billboards in Lagos that Tems was set to feature on Drake’s certified lover boy album. Her collaboration with Drake on the song, Fountains earned a second billboard hot 100 entry for her, debuting at number 26. Tems made a huge success in Essence, collaboration with WizKid, which scooped a Grammy nomination

Oniyide

Azeez known as Zinoleesky is a Nigerian musician and songwriter. His journey in the music industry started at a very tender age and has so far has released a bunch of music since coming into the limelight. However, some of his trending songs are; Kilofeshe, Mapariwo and Gone far.

Ruger

Michael Adebayo professionally known as Ruger made number one on list of top 10 rated artistes in Nigeria in 2021.

The Nigerian talented singer hails from Lagos. The singer came to the limelight in January 2021 after been signed on by Jonzing Records. Ruger has, however, been evolving over a year before he shot to limelight after been unveiled by D’Prince’s Jonzing world Records.

He made his first song in January with One Shirt, featuring Rema and D Prince, which was a massive hit enjoyed and accepted by his fans. As a follow-up, the multi-talented budding artiste released his debut extended play (EP) titled, Pandemic. The EP had hits songs that include Bounce, Abu Dhabi, Bow, Monalisa, Yekpa and Ruger.

Blaqbonez

Emeka Akumefule known professionally as Blaqbonez is a Nigerian rapper signed to 100 Crowns, which is an imprint of Chocolate City Music. He is widely known for his controversial self-proclaimed status as the “Best Rapper in Africa” (abbreviated as “BRIA”), which became the most talked about topic in the Nigerian hip hop space between July and September 2019. Blaqbonez started exploring his rap skills very early, and at 16, came first out of over 3000 rappers in Nigeria, who participated in Terry tha Rapman’s Zombie competition.

As a result, he was featured on Terry’s album World Domination alongside Olamide, Vector (rapper), Mode 9, Spellz, which was released in 2012. Five years later, Blaqbonez featured Terry on one of his projects. Blaqbonez released his ninth EP, Mr. Boombastic on October 25, 2019.

A day before the release of the EP, Blaqbonez released the promotional single Jesus Is Black (Letter to Kanye West). In 2021, Blaqbonez released the following hits: Traffic after traffic featuring Blaqbonez; Bling featuring Amaarae and Buju Fendi; Sex over love featuring Nasty C, Laycon and Joeboy; and BBC featuring Tiwa Savage and others

Ayra Starr

Onyinkansola Sarah Aderigbe known professionally as Ayra Starr is a Nigerian and songwriter and model. Earlier in 2021, she released her song, Away which had stream all over, bringing fans to her. With her beautiful voice she then went ahead to release another song, Bloody Samaritan which trend on social media most especially Tiktok, which went viral. Fans clamour for her in 2023 is expected to increase.

Ladipoe

Ladipoe Eso popularly known as Ladipoe is a Nigerian musician. On February 28, 2017, Ladipoe signed a record deal with Mavin Records. He rose to prominence with the song, Feel Alright, where he got featured by SDC “Show Dem Camp”.

He also released a new single, Jaiye in March 2019 before dropping the hit song, Know You featuring Nigerian Joromi singer, Simi. His 2021 single, Feeling, which featured Buju peaked at number one of the Turntable Top 50 chart on three occasions.

He performed Feeling at the opening show of the sixth season of Big Brother Naija. Ladipoe released his hit single, Know you, featuring Simi in 2020 while in 2021 we’ve enjoyed good tunes from Ladipoe’s Rap Messiah and Feeling, featuring Buju.

